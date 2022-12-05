First look: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines

The Cleveland Browns (5-7) face the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) Sunday for a Week 14 AFC North matchup. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Browns vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Browns welcomed QB Deshaun Watson back from an 11-game suspension in Week 13, and he made his regular-season team debut at the Houston Texans against his former team. He didn’t do much, but the defense posted 2 touchdowns and they had a punt return TD in a 27-14 victory.

The Bengals are looking for revenge after losing in Cleveland on Halloween on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati hasn’t lost since, winning and covering each of the past 4 games, including 27-24 as a 2.5-point underdog in a Week 13 marquee matchup against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.

While QB Joe Burrow improved to 3-0 all-time against QB Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, he is 0-4 in his career against the Browns.

Browns at Bengals odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:38 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Browns +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Bengals -220 (bet $220 to win $100)

Browns +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Bengals -220 (bet $220 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Browns +5 (-112) | Bengals -5 (-108)

Browns +5 (-112) | Bengals -5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 48 (O: -111 | U: -109)

2022 betting stats

ML : Browns 5-7 | Bengals 8-4

: Browns 5-7 | Bengals 8-4 ATS : Browns 6-6 | Bengals 9-3

: Browns 6-6 | Bengals 9-3 O/U: Browns 7-4-1 | Bengals 4-7-1

Browns at Bengals head-to-head

The Browns won in Week 8 on a Monday nighter in Cleveland 32-13 and have won 5 sraight in this series, with Cincinnati’s last win at home on Dec. 29, 2019. Cleveland has won 8 of the past 9 meetings, with Cincinnati holding a 5-3 ATS edge across the previous 8 in the series.

