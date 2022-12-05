ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche (13-8-1) wrap up a 4-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers (8-12-5) Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Avalanche vs. Flyers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The defending champ Avalanche have alternated losses and wins across the past 6 games. The Avs are just 1-2 on this road trip, allowing 4 or more goals in each of the 3 games, while 6 of their 7 goals scored along that span came Thursday in Buffalo.

The Flyers have dropped 2 in a row at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-1, Thursday) and New Jersey Devils (3-2, Saturday). Philadelphia is just 1-9-3 in 13 games since Nov. 8.

Avalanche at Flyers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:02 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Avalanche -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Flyers +180 (bet $100 to win $180)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Avalanche -1.5 (+125) | Flyers +1.5 (-150)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -130 | U: +110)

Avalanche at Flyers projected goalies

Alexandar Georgiev (11-3-1, 2.58 GAA, .922 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Carter Hart (7-7-4, 2.82 GAA, .911 SV%)

The Bulgarian Georgiev allowed 4 goals on 28 shots last time out in Buffalo Thursday, but he picked up the win thanks to 6 goals of support. He has won 4 of his past 5 starts, and 7 of the past 9 appearances overall.

Hart has coughed up 7 goals in his 2 December starts, going 0-2-0 with a 3.56 GAA and .844 SV% since flipping the calendar. He wasn’t that great in November either, going 2-5-3 with a 3.00 GAA and .901 SV% across 10 starts.

Avalanche at Flyers picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Flyers 2

Moneyline

The Avalanche (-210) will cost you more than 2 times your potential return, and that’s a little risky the way the defending champs are playing lately.

It’s been feast or famine for Colorado lately, alternating wins and losses in each of the past 6 outings. Defensive and goaltending issues have been a problem on this road trip as the Avs have conceded 14 total goals in the 3 games so far.

Even though the Flyers (+180) are equally inconsistent lately, PASS.

The AVALANCHE -1.5 (+125) are a better play on the puck line, as the risk isn’t as great.

Colorado has won by 2 or more goals in 3 of the past 4 victories, so if you like the Avs to win, you should like them on the puck line.

On the flip side, Philadelphia has lost by 2 or more goals in 8 of its 12 losses dating back to Nov. 8.

OVER 5.5 (-130) is a little expensive, but worth the play, considering the Avs are allowing 4.67 goals per game (GPG) across the past 3 games on the road.

While the Under has cashed in 5 of the past 6 games overall for the Fly Guys, it’s still a lean to the Over.

Community Policy