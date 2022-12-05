Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks and predictions

The Colorado Avalanche (13-8-1) wrap up a 4-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers (8-12-5) Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Avalanche vs. Flyers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The defending champ Avalanche have alternated losses and wins across the past 6 games. The Avs are just 1-2 on this road trip, allowing 4 or more goals in each of the 3 games, while 6 of their 7 goals scored along that span came Thursday in Buffalo.

The Flyers have dropped 2 in a row at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-1, Thursday) and New Jersey Devils (3-2, Saturday). Philadelphia is just 1-9-3 in 13 games since Nov. 8.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Avalanche at Flyers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:02 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Avalanche -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Flyers +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

: Avalanche -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Flyers +180 (bet $100 to win $180) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Avalanche -1.5 (+125) | Flyers +1.5 (-150)

: Avalanche -1.5 (+125) | Flyers +1.5 (-150) Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -130 | U: +110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Avalanche at Flyers projected goalies

Alexandar Georgiev (11-3-1, 2.58 GAA, .922 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Carter Hart (7-7-4, 2.82 GAA, .911 SV%)

The Bulgarian Georgiev allowed 4 goals on 28 shots last time out in Buffalo Thursday, but he picked up the win thanks to 6 goals of support. He has won 4 of his past 5 starts, and 7 of the past 9 appearances overall.

Hart has coughed up 7 goals in his 2 December starts, going 0-2-0 with a 3.56 GAA and .844 SV% since flipping the calendar. He wasn’t that great in November either, going 2-5-3 with a 3.00 GAA and .901 SV% across 10 starts.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Avalanche at Flyers picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Flyers 2

Moneyline

The Avalanche (-210) will cost you more than 2 times your potential return, and that’s a little risky the way the defending champs are playing lately.

It’s been feast or famine for Colorado lately, alternating wins and losses in each of the past 6 outings. Defensive and goaltending issues have been a problem on this road trip as the Avs have conceded 14 total goals in the 3 games so far.

Even though the Flyers (+180) are equally inconsistent lately, PASS.

The AVALANCHE -1.5 (+125) are a better play on the puck line, as the risk isn’t as great.

Colorado has won by 2 or more goals in 3 of the past 4 victories, so if you like the Avs to win, you should like them on the puck line.

On the flip side, Philadelphia has lost by 2 or more goals in 8 of its 12 losses dating back to Nov. 8.

OVER 5.5 (-130) is a little expensive, but worth the play, considering the Avs are allowing 4.67 goals per game (GPG) across the past 3 games on the road.

While the Under has cashed in 5 of the past 6 games overall for the Fly Guys, it’s still a lean to the Over.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.