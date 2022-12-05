ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Texarkana man arrested on murder charge

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man wanted for murder in Texarkana has now been captured. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 6 just before 11 a.m. that Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, is now in custody. He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder. The warrant for his arrest was issued Monday, and was the department’s second in less than 24 hours.
TEXARKANA, AR
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder

The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Police issue warrant for armed and dangerous shooting suspect

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana, Ark., police are looking for a man they say is armed, dangerous and wanted for first-degree murder. An arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jamauri Davis, 19, for the shooting death of Keeunta Gilliam. Gilliam, 19, was found shot in the 2000 block...
TEXARKANA, AR
CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday

CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef

We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
TEXARKANA, TX
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana

The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
TEXARKANA, TX
Rich Walker And Teazur Highlight The Texarkana Music Roundup

The first weekend in December has some great live music for you to check out. From rock to a little saxophone you can find it all this weekend in Texarkana. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, AR
Oklahoma Has A New Town

Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana

The Christmas season is here and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana back by popular demand?. This will mark the sixth year of the Live Nativity at the First Assembly of God Lighthouse Ministries located at 3401 West 7th Street. There will be over 100 people in costume recreating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The moment you enter the parking lot you will be greeted by shepherds and their flock searching for baby Jesus.
TEXARKANA, TX
