KSLA
Texarkana man arrested on murder charge
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man wanted for murder in Texarkana has now been captured. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 6 just before 11 a.m. that Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, is now in custody. He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder. The warrant for his arrest was issued Monday, and was the department’s second in less than 24 hours.
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder
The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Sunday Morning Shooter
Texarkana Arkansas Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on State Line, if you have any information that could help, they would love to hear from you. An investigation is now underway in the shooting death of 26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana. According to the...
Texarkana police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is looking for answers after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
KTBS
Police issue warrant for armed and dangerous shooting suspect
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana, Ark., police are looking for a man they say is armed, dangerous and wanted for first-degree murder. An arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jamauri Davis, 19, for the shooting death of Keeunta Gilliam. Gilliam, 19, was found shot in the 2000 block...
You Can Check Out 10 Great Bands This Weekend In Texarkana
From some great Classic Rock to Country and even a little Blues, you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Harvest Distributes Food Boxes In Lafayette County, AR Wednesday Morning
Harvest Regional Food Bank returns to the road this week for the distribution of emergency food boxes for Lafayette County, Arkansas residents only, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The Distribution is scheduled to last until approximately 11 AM or until all boxes have been distributed. This will...
Parade, Shopping, Trains and Fun Downtown Texarkana Tonight Monday Dec 5
Get ready because it’s official, Christmas in Texarkana kicks off this evening Monday, December 5. There is a lot going on from a Christmas Market to a Christmas parade to trains. Christmas Market. Enjoy all the fun at the Christmas Market from 5 PM. to 7 PM at the...
Another Great Company is Moving It’s Headquarters to Texarkana
Here's some fantastic news for the Texarkana area. As our town grows word is getting around that it's a pretty great place to live and work. It was recently announced that another big company will be moving its headquarters to TexAmericas Center. EnviroSafe Demil LLC (ESD) is the newest Corporate...
Texarkana Police Are Looking for This Woman, Have You Seen Her?
There is nothing like taking a taxi for a ride, a long ride and then allegedly not paying for it? Texarkana Texas Police are asking for your help in locating this woman who has a warrant for her arrest. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on its Facebook page, that a...
Arkansas DHS Toy Drive For Miller County Children in Foster Care
There are kids in our area that are in foster care and in protective services that might not receive a toy this Christmas. You can help make sure that these children have a wonderful Christmas when you donate to the 2022 Spreading Joy, Gifting Hope Toy Drive. Did you know...
CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef
We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana
The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
Rich Walker And Teazur Highlight The Texarkana Music Roundup
The first weekend in December has some great live music for you to check out. From rock to a little saxophone you can find it all this weekend in Texarkana. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Has A New Town
Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana
The Christmas season is here and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana back by popular demand?. This will mark the sixth year of the Live Nativity at the First Assembly of God Lighthouse Ministries located at 3401 West 7th Street. There will be over 100 people in costume recreating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The moment you enter the parking lot you will be greeted by shepherds and their flock searching for baby Jesus.
University of Arkansas at Hope Sets Nurse Pinning Ceremony For December 13
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce the nurse pinning ceremony for the Arkansas Rural Nursing Education Consortium (ARNEC) program. The graduates will be pinned on Tuesday, December 13 with the ceremony starting at 6 PM at Hempstead Hall on the Hope campus in Hope, Arkansas. ARNEC is...
