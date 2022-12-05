ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWmAk_0jXlz9Wj00

The Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-1) wrap up a 4-game road trip against the Boston Bruins (20-3-0) Monday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Golden Knights vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Golden Knights have alternated wins and losses across the past 4 games, going 2-1 on the current road trip. VGK has outscored the opposition 10-7 in the past 3 games overall while going 9-1-0 in 10 games against the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins have won 3 in a row since a 5-2 setback at the Florida Panthers on Nov. 23. Boston has won all 9 meetings against Western Conference teams this season and is a perfect 14-0-0 at home.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Golden Knights at Bruins odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:18 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Golden Knights +150 (bet $100 to win $150) Bruins -175 (bet $175 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Golden Knights +1.5 (-160) | Bruins -1.5 (+130)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +110 | U: -130)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Golden Knights at Bruins projected goalies

Logan Thompson (12-5-0, 2.54 GAA, .920 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Jeremy Swayman (5-2-0, 2.60 GAA, .902 SV%)

Thompson coughed up 4 goals on 47 shots last time out at the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-3 setback Thursday. He has allowed 3 or more goals in 7 of his past 10 starts, although he is 8-2-0 during the span thanks to 38 goals of offensive support (3.8 goals per game).

Swayman won last time out against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, allowing just 1 goal on 28 shots and bouncing back from a rough showing in his previous start in Florida on Nov. 23. He went 3-1-0 with a 1.72 GAA and .930 SV% in 3 starts and 5 appearances in November.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Golden Knights at Bruins picks and predictions

Prediction

Golden Knights 3, Bruins 2

Moneyline

The GOLDEN KNIGHTS (+150) are attractive as moderate road underdogs. VGK has won 9 of 10 games against Eastern Conference teams, although the B’s are 9-0-0 in 9 games against the Western Conference and 14-0-0 at home. Something’s gotta give, and the road team has won 4 of the past 5 meetings in this series.

The GOLDEN KNIGHTS +1.5 (-160) aren’t priced out of line if you’d like a little insurance, and just do not trust them straight up.

Vegas is just 1-6 in the past 7 tries against Boston, so there is plenty of risk here. However, the Golden Knights have lost by just 1 goal in 5 of their regulation losses and 1 overtime defeat.

UNDER 6.5 (-130) might be the best play of the board here.

The Under is 5-1 in the past 6 games overall for the Golden Knights, while going 4-0 in the past 4 when playing on 1 day of rest.

The Under is 6-2-2 in the past 10 games at home for the Bruins, while going 6-2 in the past 8 meetings in this series, including 4-0 in the past 4 meetings in Beantown.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kathryn Tappen out in latest shakeup to NBC's golf team

More changes will be coming to NBC’s broadcast team for its coverage of the PGA Tour in 2023. Golfweek has learned that Kathryn Tappen, who handled post-round player interviews this season, will be replaced by a revolving door of Golf Channel talent already on site, including Cara Banks and Damon Hack. Tappen declined to comment and neither Banks nor Hack responded to messages.
CONNECTICUT STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (12/10)

The 21-5 Boston Celtics travel to the Bay Area to take on the 13-13 Golden State Warriors in what will be the two ball clubs’ first meeting since Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals that saw the Dubs send the Celtics fishing on their own home court. With that in mind, it will be no casual affair — though both teams are dealing with starters needing to sit out the contest.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Sam Darnold on Baker Mayfield: Nothing but a class act

From the 2018 draft to the 2022 Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield have built a bond in the NFL. And that bond took a bit of a turn this week. On Monday, Mayfield and the Panthers agreed to part ways—as the former No. 1 overall pick was released. Then, on Tuesday, he’d be claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, effectively ending his short tenure in Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces commitment date, final four contenders

There’s a chance that some feelings are going to get hurt when 4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces his commitment later this month. Lyons, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 30 WR and No. 231 overall player in the 2023 class, is down to just four schools in his recruiting process, and three of them have some strong feelings about each other, to say the very least. The four schools are the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Miami Hurricanes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. We all know about the rivalry between Oregon and Washington, but with Mario Cristobal leaving the Ducks for...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Celtics star big Robert Williams III make his season debut against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday?

Could Boston Celtics star big man Robert Williams III make his season debut against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday? The Texas A&M alum has been out of action since before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season after a cleanup operation on his knee but hinted a return might be very close at a practice in San Francisco on Friday, suggesting he was “day to day” in terms of his playing status, per multiple reports.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers, live stream, prediction, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA action on Friday night from the Wells Fargo Center. This will be the Lakers’ fifth game of a seven-game road trip and having lost their last two games they will be looking for a bounce back tonight. Meanwhile, the 76ers will look to snap their own three-game losing streak as they look for their 13th win of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy