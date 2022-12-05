Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions

The Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-1) wrap up a 4-game road trip against the Boston Bruins (20-3-0) Monday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Golden Knights vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Golden Knights have alternated wins and losses across the past 4 games, going 2-1 on the current road trip. VGK has outscored the opposition 10-7 in the past 3 games overall while going 9-1-0 in 10 games against the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins have won 3 in a row since a 5-2 setback at the Florida Panthers on Nov. 23. Boston has won all 9 meetings against Western Conference teams this season and is a perfect 14-0-0 at home.

Golden Knights at Bruins odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:18 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Golden Knights +150 (bet $100 to win $150) Bruins -175 (bet $175 to win $100)

: Golden Knights +150 (bet $100 to win $150) Bruins -175 (bet $175 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Golden Knights +1.5 (-160) | Bruins -1.5 (+130)

: Golden Knights +1.5 (-160) | Bruins -1.5 (+130) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +110 | U: -130)

Golden Knights at Bruins projected goalies

Logan Thompson (12-5-0, 2.54 GAA, .920 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Jeremy Swayman (5-2-0, 2.60 GAA, .902 SV%)

Thompson coughed up 4 goals on 47 shots last time out at the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-3 setback Thursday. He has allowed 3 or more goals in 7 of his past 10 starts, although he is 8-2-0 during the span thanks to 38 goals of offensive support (3.8 goals per game).

Swayman won last time out against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, allowing just 1 goal on 28 shots and bouncing back from a rough showing in his previous start in Florida on Nov. 23. He went 3-1-0 with a 1.72 GAA and .930 SV% in 3 starts and 5 appearances in November.

Golden Knights at Bruins picks and predictions

Prediction

Golden Knights 3, Bruins 2

Moneyline

The GOLDEN KNIGHTS (+150) are attractive as moderate road underdogs. VGK has won 9 of 10 games against Eastern Conference teams, although the B’s are 9-0-0 in 9 games against the Western Conference and 14-0-0 at home. Something’s gotta give, and the road team has won 4 of the past 5 meetings in this series.

The GOLDEN KNIGHTS +1.5 (-160) aren’t priced out of line if you’d like a little insurance, and just do not trust them straight up.

Vegas is just 1-6 in the past 7 tries against Boston, so there is plenty of risk here. However, the Golden Knights have lost by just 1 goal in 5 of their regulation losses and 1 overtime defeat.

UNDER 6.5 (-130) might be the best play of the board here.

The Under is 5-1 in the past 6 games overall for the Golden Knights, while going 4-0 in the past 4 when playing on 1 day of rest.

The Under is 6-2-2 in the past 10 games at home for the Bruins, while going 6-2 in the past 8 meetings in this series, including 4-0 in the past 4 meetings in Beantown.

