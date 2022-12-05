Read full article on original website
Missoula police searching for missing woman last seen in Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte. According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Koehn, 69, was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3.
