Iowa State

104.5 KDAT

How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster

"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

This Cuddly Animal is 100% Illegal to Own in Iowa

As kids, we're essentially taught to think all animals are cuddly, cute, and most importantly, sweet. Because of Disney and other film studios' cartoons, we see animals talk, smile, fall in love, and be friends with each other (and humans). The reality is that's simply not true, sadly. Lions can't...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Copeland Trucking relocating operations to DM industrial park

Copeland Trucking, which has had operations in Des Moines since 2009, currently is located at 1235 Thomas Beck Road, south of Gray’s Lake. The area has been rezoned in an effort to attract residential, office and commercial development, a move that is pushing out the trucking company. The two...
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Can You Legally Keep An Arrowhead You Find In Iowa?

Normally when I hear the word hunting, I picture someone out in the wilderness trying to track down some type of game to kill and take home to eat. According to Google, hunting is defined as "the activity of hunting wild animals or game, especially for food or sport." When...
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Italian meatballs on the menu

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

How Much Do Iowans Have to Make to be Considered ‘Rich?’

I think we've all dreamed about being rich at some point in our lives (or every single day), but what does rich really mean?. 24/7 Wall Street recently published an article titled, "The Income It Takes To Be Rich In Every State." The company used the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey to put together their article.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa

(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

Bird Flu Strikes Iowa Turkey Farm

Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has been confirmed in an Iowa turkey production flock. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the outbreak occurred in northwest Iowa at the turkey growing region of Sac, Buena Vista, and Cherokee Counties. Naig says Iowa Department of Agriculture officials were able to confine the outbreak and keep it from spreading to other poultry farms.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules

Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion

At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

There goes another perfectly good cornfield

Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HUXLEY, IA
97X

Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today

Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant

The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in eastern Iowa is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors

(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa is Apparently One of the Best States for a Night Out

When I saw that 24/7 Wall Street published an article that ranks all 50 states on how great they are for a night out, I assumed Iowa wouldn't do very well. I obviously have nothing against Iowa (I mean, I actively choose to live here), but I just didn't understand how our little state could compete against places like California or Texas or New York. I'm happy to report that my assumption was wrong!
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

