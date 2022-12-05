Read full article on original website
How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster
"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
This Cuddly Animal is 100% Illegal to Own in Iowa
As kids, we're essentially taught to think all animals are cuddly, cute, and most importantly, sweet. Because of Disney and other film studios' cartoons, we see animals talk, smile, fall in love, and be friends with each other (and humans). The reality is that's simply not true, sadly. Lions can't...
‘World’s Most Sophisticated Golf Simulator’ Coming to Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids will soon welcome a fast-growing business that boasts it has "the most innovative and accurate golf simulator in the world". All the statistics their simulators track is very impressive. There are more than 20 years of research and development behind the technology that performs a mind-blowing 6,000+ calculations...
Des Moines Business Record
Copeland Trucking relocating operations to DM industrial park
Copeland Trucking, which has had operations in Des Moines since 2009, currently is located at 1235 Thomas Beck Road, south of Gray’s Lake. The area has been rezoned in an effort to attract residential, office and commercial development, a move that is pushing out the trucking company. The two...
Can You Legally Keep An Arrowhead You Find In Iowa?
Normally when I hear the word hunting, I picture someone out in the wilderness trying to track down some type of game to kill and take home to eat. According to Google, hunting is defined as "the activity of hunting wild animals or game, especially for food or sport." When...
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
How Much Do Iowans Have to Make to be Considered ‘Rich?’
I think we've all dreamed about being rich at some point in our lives (or every single day), but what does rich really mean?. 24/7 Wall Street recently published an article titled, "The Income It Takes To Be Rich In Every State." The company used the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey to put together their article.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
wnax.com
Bird Flu Strikes Iowa Turkey Farm
Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has been confirmed in an Iowa turkey production flock. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the outbreak occurred in northwest Iowa at the turkey growing region of Sac, Buena Vista, and Cherokee Counties. Naig says Iowa Department of Agriculture officials were able to confine the outbreak and keep it from spreading to other poultry farms.
Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
Deserving Cedar Rapids Waitress Gets Huge Tip From Customers
On Wednesday night, a group of Eastern Iowans got together to participate in what's called a "$100 Dinner." Basically, you get a group of people together and all bring $100 to the dinner. Each person orders a meal and a drink, and every cent that's left at the end of the meal goes to the server as a tip.
Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules
Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion
At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
Eastern Iowa’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in eastern Iowa is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Iowa is Apparently One of the Best States for a Night Out
When I saw that 24/7 Wall Street published an article that ranks all 50 states on how great they are for a night out, I assumed Iowa wouldn't do very well. I obviously have nothing against Iowa (I mean, I actively choose to live here), but I just didn't understand how our little state could compete against places like California or Texas or New York. I'm happy to report that my assumption was wrong!
