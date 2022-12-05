The City of Fond du Lac says property tax rates continue to decline. The property tax rate for property owners in the City of Fond du Lac will be lower for 2023 tax bills than for any year since 2010. The current mill rate will be $22.91. That compares to a mill rate of $23.16 13 years ago. The mill rate is based upon taxes levied by the county, the City of Fond du Lac, the Fond du Lac School District and Moraine Park Technical College. At over $3.7 billion, the equalized value of the real estate property in the City of Fond du Lac has reached its highest level in the city’s history.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO