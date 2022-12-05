Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Mihm’s Charcoal Grill set to open under new management with no plans for change
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – After closing its doors just six months ago, a historic Menasha restaurant will be opening once again. Ryan Bergner and Amber Hamilton are engaged and recently became owners of Mihm’s Charcoal Grill. Bergner grew up in Menasha, and he says that Mihm’s was a...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Utilities Welcomes Residents to Exchange Old Christmas Lights
Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.
wxerfm.com
The Top 16 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday 12/9/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 16 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend! A special shout out to the other area radio stations that swipe this event listing! Thanks for listening!. The Old World Christmas Market runs through this weekend at The...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Apartment Fire Causes $40,000 In Damages
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – A fire at an Appleton apartment building caused an estimated $40,000 worth of damage Wednesday evening. The Appleton Fire Department responded to a call at a 12-unit apartment building on Woodmere Court shortly after 6:30 p.m. They were informed that the fire was in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment and that the resident was out of the apartment.
The 2 deadliest streets in the county intersect on Milwaukee’s north side
Alderman Murphy says a traffic calming solution is coming in the new year to discourage drivers from using the parking lane to illegally pass on the right.
1 extricated from flipped FedEx truck near Fond du Lac and Villard
A FedEx truck flipped onto its side near Fond du Lac and Villard in Milwaukee Thursday afternoon. One person was extricated but no word on their injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
New owners at Captain’s Walk Winery make renovations
(WFRV) – A longtime downtown Green Bay winery has new owners. They are keeping the same great wine selection and have made improvements to the building.
spectrumnews1.com
Thiensville bakery looks to outsmart inflation by expanding offerings
THIENSVILLE, Wis. — The holidays are here, and bakeries are gearing up for the busy season. They’re also dealing with higher prices for ingredients. The price for essential ingredients for bakers, such as butter, sugar and chocolate, has nearly doubled. Mila’s European Bakery is fighting inflation with new...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI
December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI
December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
Milwaukee Tool acquires land for $1M for future expansion of Brookfield campus
Milwaukee Tool paid $1.06 million for 4.6 acres on Lisbon Road for a future expansion of its Brookfield campus, according to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal.
Three killed in Watertown house fire
Three people were killed in a Watertown house fire overnight, the Watertown Police Department confirmed.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
radioplusinfo.com
12-10-22 fdl property tax rates decline
The City of Fond du Lac says property tax rates continue to decline. The property tax rate for property owners in the City of Fond du Lac will be lower for 2023 tax bills than for any year since 2010. The current mill rate will be $22.91. That compares to a mill rate of $23.16 13 years ago. The mill rate is based upon taxes levied by the county, the City of Fond du Lac, the Fond du Lac School District and Moraine Park Technical College. At over $3.7 billion, the equalized value of the real estate property in the City of Fond du Lac has reached its highest level in the city’s history.
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
WISN
Progress at rat infested Milwaukee apartment
A WISN 12 News investigation into a rat-infested apartment in Milwaukee is resulting in action from the city and the landlord. 12 News first shared Dalyvette Baez's story Monday, a waking nightmare of scurrying scrambling rats, a situation so bad she and her family resorted to attacking them with sticks.
thebaycities.com
If you’re using the Bay of Green Bay this Winter you should be especially cautious
Recent water rescues serve as chilly reminders that early-season ice on any Wisconsin waterbody is thin, weak, and potentially life-threatening to anyone looking to get a jump on winter fun. Gavin Brault Wisconsin Conservation Warden says, “the Bay is a very different body of water versus an inland lake were there are some streams flowing into it but on the Bay it’s obviously a big body of water.”
SE WI weather: Snow arrives Friday morning, expect a slippery commute
Snow is going to hold off through most of the night. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures hold steady in the 30s.
wapl.com
Green Bay Police investigating daytime burglaries in west side neighborhood
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a string of home burglaries on the city’s west side. Thieves have broken into ten homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, just off Velp Avenue, in the past few weeks. Each of the burglaries took place during daylight hours. Cash, electronics,...
Advance Titan
Dog found deceased near campus
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a dog that was found dead on the 300th block of Bowen Street last Friday. Police were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. to Jansen’s Bar in Oshkosh after staff from the business reported that they had found a deceased dog next to the dumpsters.
