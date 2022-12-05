Things to know today: Religion, gay rights clash at Supreme Court; 'Sesame Street' legend dies; Kennedy Center honors

Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Things to know today: Supreme Court to hear major case on future of voting; Warnock wins Georgia runoff; Pearl Harbor remembered
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Things to know today: Sinema leaves Democratic Party; Griner arrives in Texas; coup plot in Germany
Today is Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview.
Fox News Hosts Answer Their Own Complaint In Embarrassing Supercut
Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade get a stark reminder of their past comments in the "Daily Show" montage.
North Platte Telegraph
Things to know today: New York Times workers strike; Biden's approval still down; China loosens COVID rules
Today is Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Is the Trump era over?
Conservative columnist Cal Thomas and Georgia psychologist Robert Pawlicki offer differing takes on whether former President Donald Trump is fading or staying put as the Republican Party's biggest name and most influential leader. (3) updates to this series since Updated 4 hrs ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Biden on securing release of Brittney Griner from Russia: 'She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden on securing release of Brittney Griner from Russia: 'She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home.'.
North Platte Telegraph
US officials: Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, with US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout
WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials: Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, with US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
North Platte Telegraph
Same-sex marriage bill clears Congress; Russia frees Brittney Griner; Harry, Meghan slam tabloids; Celine Dion cancels shows | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):. » The House has given final approval to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, who says he'll promptly sign the measure into law.
