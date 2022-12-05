ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Things to know today: Religion, gay rights clash at Supreme Court; 'Sesame Street' legend dies; Kennedy Center honors

By Associated Press, CNN
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Is the Trump era over?

Conservative columnist Cal Thomas and Georgia psychologist Robert Pawlicki offer differing takes on whether former President Donald Trump is fading or staying put as the Republican Party's biggest name and most influential leader. (3) updates to this series since Updated 4 hrs ago.
GEORGIA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Same-sex marriage bill clears Congress; Russia frees Brittney Griner; Harry, Meghan slam tabloids; Celine Dion cancels shows | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):. » The House has given final approval to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, who says he'll promptly sign the measure into law.

Comments / 0

Community Policy