City, Parkview Health look to bring grocery store to southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne says that progress continues to be made on bringing a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As...
Flames cause roof collapse in Edsall Avenue garage fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say that a garage fire spread at a home Tuesday morning causing its roof to collapse and heavy fire damage. One person was able to get outside safely after flames broke out just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Edsall Avenue.
Driver runs stop sign causing crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman driving east in a...
