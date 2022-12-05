ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
b969fm.com

Flames cause roof collapse in Edsall Avenue garage fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say that a garage fire spread at a home Tuesday morning causing its roof to collapse and heavy fire damage. One person was able to get outside safely after flames broke out just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Edsall Avenue.
FORT WAYNE, IN
b969fm.com

Driver runs stop sign causing crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman driving east in a...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy