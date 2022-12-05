Read full article on original website
Penn State opens Big Ten road play when it faces Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign Saturday afternoon. This is how you can watch, stream and listen to the contest, which will tip off at noon Eastern and be carried by BTN. Our score predictions are included here, as well.
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip discusses whether thinks Illinois basketball is exceeding early expectations given all of the offseason turnover.
