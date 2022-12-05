Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Agapē Cafe & Grille: Faith-Based Coffee Shop Dishing Up a Little Bit of EverythingMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
Mifflinburg holds 33rd annual Christkindl Market to celebrate the holidays
Mifflinburg holds 33rd annual Christkindl Market to celebrate the holidays. Mifflinburg holds 33rd annual Christkindl Market …. Mifflinburg holds 33rd annual Christkindl Market to celebrate the holidays. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute …. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute food to those in need. Cigarette...
Hummelstown gift shop closing after nearly 5 decades
A staple in Hummelstown -- Rhoades Hallmark and Gift Shop, formerly known as Rhoades Pharmacy -- that has been in business for nearly five decades has announced it is shutting down. Hummelstown gift shop closing after nearly 5 decades. A staple in Hummelstown -- Rhoades Hallmark and Gift Shop, formerly...
Quarryville looks to build new trails
Celebrating the Southern Columbia Tigers after state …. Celebrating the Southern Columbia Tigers after state championship win. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute …. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute food to those in need. Cigarette butt leads to man’s arrest in arson investigation. Cigarette...
Haitian cuisine moves into Harrisburg's Broad Street Market
The opening of Marie's Kitchen has been a long-time dream for owner and chef Marie Hartlaub, and it finally came true just over a month ago. Haitian cuisine moves into Harrisburg’s Broad Street …. The opening of Marie's Kitchen has been a long-time dream for owner and chef Marie...
Carlisle Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project preparing for D.C. art installation
People across the Midstate are getting involved in the Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project. The project started last year in Carlisle. Carlisle Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project preparing …. People across the Midstate are getting involved in the Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project. The project started last year in Carlisle. 100% rent increase...
New clinic for autistic children opening in Harrisburg
New clinic for autistic children opening in Harrisburg. New clinic for autistic children opening in Harrisburg. Celebrating the Southern Columbia Tigers after state …. Celebrating the Southern Columbia Tigers after state championship win. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute …. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute...
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia. Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found …. Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute …. Bread Basket of NEPA uses DoorDash to distribute food to...
Diocese of Harrisburg raises over $1 million in tuition scholarships
The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg is trying to make Catholic schools more affordable for students with new scholarship money announced on Wednesday. Diocese of Harrisburg raises over $1 million in tuition …. The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg is trying to make Catholic schools more affordable for students with new scholarship...
