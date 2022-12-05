Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell news conference: Recap

Another week, another win for the Detroit Lions .

After Sunday's 40-14 onslaught vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars , Lions coach Dan Campbell will hold his weekly news conference at 2:15 p.m. Monday in Allen Park. The Lions have won four of their past five to pull themselves nearer to the NFC playoff picture .

The latest win included a huge offensive first half at Ford Field. Detroit (5-7) racked up 16 first downs, 23 points and 260 yards. Jared Goff was 18-for-23 passing for 204 yards and a touchdown. Jacksonville struggled to the tune of six points in the first half and eight first downs.

Up next for the Lions: a third straight home game, this time vs. the division-leading 10-2 Minnesota Vikings.

