FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Another foggy morning on Thursday, here’s where the fog is its thickest
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The warm air on Thursday has created another fog-filled morning commute for those in southeast Texas. CW39 meteorologist Adam Krueger takes a look at the fog visibility for the area this morning.
Houston swaps out spotty rain for storms this weekend | See when storm chances peak
HOUSTON (KIAH) — For now, it’s the same old weather… patchy morning fog, high humidity, very spotty showers and near-record warmth. However, this won’t last forever. We’re tracking two main weather events. Weather event #1 occurs this weekend as a very weak front stalls near...
Warm stretch continues | See when we expect a 30-degree drop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have a few more days of near-record heat in Houston with temperatures topping 80 degrees during the afternoons. Tuesday’s high of 82 tied the December 6th record. We’re calling for 83 Wednesday, which will be very close to the December 7th record of 84. By the way, Houston’s hottest temperature ever measured in the month of December is 85.
HPD looking for clues in fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in south Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pedestrian is dead after he was struck while walking in the road in south Houston early Thursday morning. It happened at 2:30 a.m. at the 1900 block of Airport Boulevard near the South Freeway. Police say when they arrived, they found a man believed to...
Things to do in Houston | December 9th-11th, 2022
Galveston Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade. CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin will be in attendance.
Body of missing University of Houston student found in central Texas lake
COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A tragic ending for a former University of Houston student after going missing over the weekend. The body of that 22-year-old has been found. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip at canyon lake with some friend, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, when something went terribly wrong.
Houston buys land to protect communities from future storms
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
#ICYMI: HISD puts magnet school plans on hold, Fort Bend cold case solved, first Texas abortion civil case dismissed
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Houston ISD says its plan to move special needs students away from T.H. Rogers Magnet School and break up the program is now on hold. And that may not have happened without...
2022 Lights in the Heights
HOUSTON (KIAH) The crowd for this event gets bigger and bigger each year. 19th Street and Woodland Heights in the Houston’s Greater Heights is the neighborhood highlight for goers wanting to gather and stroll the shops. The event is Saturday from 6 – 9 p.m. and it’s FREE. You...
Busy day at Houston Zoo with Zoo Lights and baby cougars guarding UH class rings
HOUSTON (KIAH) The annual Zoo Lights holiday display at the Houston Zoo is nearing its halfway point, and Friday it’s joined by another event. All of the senior rings from the Fall 2022 graduating class at the University of Houston will be placed inside the zoo’s cougar enclosure as part of the traditional ring-guarding.
Both directions of I-45 reopened at Highway 242 after double fatal crash in The Woodlands
HOUSTON (KIAH) — I-45 Northbound at Highway 242 in Montgomery County was shut down after an overnight accident on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Houston TranStar noted the report at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday night and the roadway was still shut down Wednesday morning for cleaning and an investigation.
HPD officer in critical condition after crash with train in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed with a train while on his way to work Wednesday morning in north Houston. HPD chief Troy Finner said that the Officer Vidal Lopez, 42, has been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center after the crash. Lopez has been with HPD for 20 years and works in technological services.
Shooting at candlelight vigil in west Houston injures woman, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — What was supposed to be a peaceful candlelight vigil turned into a scene of a shooting near Alief-Clodine Road and Highway 6 on Monday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the 6200 block of Highway 6. Police said at the vigil, a man and a...
Study: Houston ranked among the top 20 most fun in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are here and if you are looking for a fun place to visit whilst on vacation, Texas for sure has you covered. A new report from WalletHub has analyzed more than 180 cities in the nation and ranked them based on which ones were the most and least fun cities in the U.S.
Join CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin at the 2022 Galveston Christmas Parade!
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — ‘Tis that time of year! This year the Galveston Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade.
Man found shot dead after following masked suspects in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in front of his home in southwest Houston. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning in a neighborhood on the 4800 block of Beechaven Street. Police said a man went outside and saw five masked...
61st annual boat parade at Kemah Boardwalk
KEMAH, Texas (KIAH) It may rain Saturday, but if it’s not, head out to Kemah to enjoy the big boat parade. The 61st Annual Christmas Boat Parade expects to feature more than 60 beautifully decorated boats that will cruise the Clear Lake channel from the South Shore Harbour Marina and the Nassau Bay Lagoon to Galveston Bay.
Fatal auto pedestrian crash in Baytown results in death of woman, deputies say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road without a crosswalk in Baytown. It happened on the 7500 block of Garth Road near the I-10 East Freeway around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Harris County deputies said...
It’s not too late to get your flu shot, especially those with underlying medical conditions
HOUSTON (KIAH) – As we approach the end of National Influenza Vaccination Week, the medical community is urging everyone 6 months and older that there’s still time to get a flu vaccine. “Influenza cases, for example, have been steadily increasing for the past several weeks. And this past...
