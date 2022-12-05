ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Warm stretch continues | See when we expect a 30-degree drop

HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have a few more days of near-record heat in Houston with temperatures topping 80 degrees during the afternoons. Tuesday’s high of 82 tied the December 6th record. We’re calling for 83 Wednesday, which will be very close to the December 7th record of 84. By the way, Houston’s hottest temperature ever measured in the month of December is 85.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Things to do in Houston | December 9th-11th, 2022

Galveston Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade. CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin will be in attendance.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Body of missing University of Houston student found in central Texas lake

COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A tragic ending for a former University of Houston student after going missing over the weekend. The body of that 22-year-old has been found. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip at canyon lake with some friend, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, when something went terribly wrong.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston buys land to protect communities from future storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2022 Lights in the Heights

HOUSTON (KIAH) The crowd for this event gets bigger and bigger each year. 19th Street and Woodland Heights in the Houston’s Greater Heights is the neighborhood highlight for goers wanting to gather and stroll the shops. The event is Saturday from 6 – 9 p.m. and it’s FREE. You...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD officer in critical condition after crash with train in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed with a train while on his way to work Wednesday morning in north Houston. HPD chief Troy Finner said that the Officer Vidal Lopez, 42, has been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center after the crash. Lopez has been with HPD for 20 years and works in technological services.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Study: Houston ranked among the top 20 most fun in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are here and if you are looking for a fun place to visit whilst on vacation, Texas for sure has you covered. A new report from WalletHub has analyzed more than 180 cities in the nation and ranked them based on which ones were the most and least fun cities in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Join CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin at the 2022 Galveston Christmas Parade!

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — ‘Tis that time of year! This year the Galveston Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade.
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

61st annual boat parade at Kemah Boardwalk

KEMAH, Texas (KIAH) It may rain Saturday, but if it’s not, head out to Kemah to enjoy the big boat parade. The 61st Annual Christmas Boat Parade expects to feature more than 60 beautifully decorated boats that will cruise the Clear Lake channel from the South Shore Harbour Marina and the Nassau Bay Lagoon to Galveston Bay.
KEMAH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy