news9.com
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
news9.com
School Districts Across Oklahoma Transition to Virtual Learning Amid Spike In Illnesses
Whether it’s inside the classroom or the hospital, Oklahomans are feeling the toll of respiratory illnesses this season. Doctors are calling this the tri-demic, between the flu, RSV and COVID students and teachers are calling in sick in record numbers. “It came down to we’ve got about a third...
news9.com
Oklahoma Candidates’ Campaign Spending Triples From 2021 To 2022, Ethics Report Shows
A new report from the Oklahoma Ethics Commission showed that candidates tripled their campaign spending this year. This year, candidates spent $34.5 million in a state Republicans have controlled since 2004. News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell said he expected this level of spending. As the pressure to win increases,...
