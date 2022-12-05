Read full article on original website
DC Aviation Opening Nice FBO with G-OPS
Next month, DC Aviation and G-OPS will open an FBO at France’s Nice Côte d'Azur Airport. The FBO will join DC Aviation’s other facilities in Dubai, Malta, Munich, and Moscow. The Germany-headquartered company also operates a fleet of 32 business aircraft and provides aircraft charter, management, maintenance, and handling services.
Action Aviation Maintains Momentum in 2022
Having had its best-ever year for business in 2021, Dubai-based Action Aviation has seen more brisk activity in 2022 And after selling 30 new and preowned business aircraft last year, it expects to handle a total of around 25 by the end of this month, according to company chairman Hamish Harding.
Gulf Business Boom Driving Interest in Lighter Aircraft, Embraer Says
Embraer is seeing a notable pick up in activity in the Middle East as interest in business aviation expands across numerous sectors and for aircraft of all sizes, according to Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets (Static A26). “We view this region as having significant potential,” Friedrich...
Titan Continues To Add Aircraft at Steady Rate
Dubai-based Titan Aviation (Static Display) manages and operates a fleet of more than 30 aircraft and is planning to bring that size to 50 aircraft by the end of next year, managing director Sakeer Sheik told AIN. The plan he outlined at EBACE of adding 10 aircraft in 2022 and...
World Fuel Sees Strong Middle East Bizav Activity
As the MEBAA Show makes its triumphant return after a Covid-induced pause, business aviation activity in the Middle East region has been riding the same post-pandemic surge seen in other regions, according to World Fuel Services (Booth 1120). “The Middle East came out of Covid more quickly than Europe,” said...
Celebrating 20 Years, ECFT To Get Global 6500 FFS
CAE (Stand 175) is adding a new Global 6500 full-flight simulator (FFS) at the Emirates-CAE Flight Training (ECFT) Al Garhoud center in May, the training specialist announced on the opening day of MEBAA 2022. The addition builds on the breadth of the center’s business aviation reach as CAE and Emirates celebrate the 20th anniversary of their ECFT partnership in Dubai.
Atlas Air Service Touts Increased Mx Capabilities
Germany-based Atlas Air Service Group comes to the 2022 MEBAA Show as a bigger company with increased capabilities following its January acquisition of AAL (Booth 750), formerly Altenrhein Aviation, a business aviation maintenance company based in Switzerland. The acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of AAL expanded the companies’ AOG services and improved spare parts availability, as well as access to test equipment and more tools.
Partnership Offers By-the-seat New York to Miami Flights
Imperium Jets—a technology platform enabling private jet operators to fill empty seats and boost revenue through distribution partner networks—is collaborating with charter provider Flying Zebra to offer by-the-seat options on its Pilatus PC-12 turboprop singles for flights between Miami and New York. The private flight seat options don’t require a membership or come with any hidden fees.
Azzera To Launch Sustainability Solutions Platform in 2023
Since the company's introduction at this year’s EBACE, carbon offsetting and compliance solutions provider Azzera is building the second phase of its business plan, a scaleable, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that will give business aviation customers a fully-integrated path to sustainability. Azzera—which offers management services for compliance with the EU and UK emissions trading systems as well as providing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) certificate purchasing and tracing—has teamed with Montreal-based Innovobot to develop the platform which is expected to debut in Q2 2023.
MEBAA Panel Brings Focus To SAF, Carbon Offsets
While progress continues to be made in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) availability, carbon offsets are still the first and perhaps easiest means toward sustainability, said Trine Braathen, senior manager of sustainability-carbon markets for World Kinect Energy. But Braathen and other panelists speaking Tuesday at a MEBAA Show panel on strategies for business aviation sustainability, agree SAF is a key element toward meeting the industry's goals in the shorter and long term.
Vancouver Airspace Redesign Project Takes Flight
Nav Canada, in collaboration with the Vancouver Airport Authority, has launched a public consultation period on a proposed airspace modernization project surrounding Vancouver International Airport (CYVR). The consultations will be an opportunity for the public to obtain information about the proposed changes and to provide feedback on the proposal. Proposed...
AAM Center Will Support eVTOL Aircraft Operations in the UAE
Vertiport infrastructure provider VPorts is partnering with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA; Stand 900) and Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH; Stand 950) at Dubai South on an advanced air mobility (AAM) incubator. Set to open in 2024, the hub will include dedicated flight-testing airspace, assigned block airspace, and new technologies to foster the burgeoning AAM industry.
C&L Expands Global Footprint with ACLAS Acquisition
Business jet and regional aircraft MRO C&L Aviation Group has acquired ACLAS Technics, a UK-based structural component repair and overhaul specialist for commercial, regional, and defense aircraft. Those aircraft include the ATR 42 and 72; Boeing P-8 Poseidon, 737, 747, 757, and 777; and Airbus A320 and A330. “This is...
Tradewind Takes Delivery of First Pilatus PC-12 NGX
Pilatus Aircraft this week handed over the first of 20 PC-12 NGX turboprop singles to Tradewind Aviation, an Oxford, Connecticut, on-demand private charter and scheduled shuttle operator. “We’re thrilled to take delivery of the first of 20 brand-new PC-12 NGX aircraft,” commented Tradewind co-founder and chief marketing officer David Zipkin....
Avionics Sales Notch Q3 Record
Sales of avionics installed in newly manufactured aircraft topped more than $407 million in the third quarter, a record, according to the Aircraft Electronics Association’s Avionics Market Report for the third quarter of 2022. Combined with retrofit avionic installation sales of $333.3 million—flat from the third quarter of 2021—total...
Alpha Star Selects UAS as Preferred Partner
Saudi government and VIP private charter operator Alpha Star has selected global trip support solutions provider UAS International Trip Support (UAS; Stand 125) as a preferred partner. “Under the strategy partnership, UAS will ensure Alpha Star receives priority international trip planning, handling, and pricing at all global destinations and take...
EAG Signs Up for New HQ Facility at Dubai South
Dubai-based private aviation services company Empire Aviation Group (EAG; Static S4) signed an agreement Tuesday at MEBAA 2022 with the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South to develop a new, multi-purpose business aviation facility adjacent to the site’s VIP Terminal. EAG will own, manage and operate...
Gulf Region Buys Into Advanced Air Mobility Vision
Ambitious, future-obsessed Dubai is just the sort of place you might expect to be an early adopter of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM), including new hybrid- and all-electric eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft used for air taxi services, cargo deliveries, emergency medical support, and other public-service applications. After some early flight demonstrations a few years ago by eVTOL pioneers Volocopter and EHang, the trail appeared to go cold, until June when helicopter and business jet operator Falcon Aviation announced plans to launch eVTOL air-taxi services from the luxury resort Atlantis the Palm in 2026.
ExecuJet’s OMDW MRO Facility To Open in Early 2023
ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation (Static A21), is to open its new facility at Al Maktoum International Airport (OMDW) in the first quarter of next year, according to Nick Weber, the company's regional v-p for the Middle East. The new facility will be able to simultaneously house 18 to 24 business jets and has been sized to handle the very largest, including the forthcoming Falcon 6X and 10X, as well as large jets from other OEMs, ExecuJet said.
New Lender Joins Business Jet Leasing Finance Arena
Hyperion Aviation—an aviation services provider with experience in widebody commercial fleet financing—has launched Hyperion Aero Capital, an aircraft funding platform to focus on the underserved leased business jet and long-term cargo leasing markets. "The lease financing market is well established for commercial aviation and represents some of the...
