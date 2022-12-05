HOUSTON (KIAH) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s daughter is reported to be okay after police responded to a situation at their home on Tuesday night. Police were called around 7:40 p.m. to the Texas Republican’s home in the River Oaks neighborhood for reports of a 14-year-old teen girl that had self-inflicted stab wounds and security was able to get the knife away from her.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO