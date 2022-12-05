ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Police want to search Takeoff’s murder suspect’s truck for clues

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An update on Migos rapper Takeoff’s murder case that shows a search warrant against the man accused in the deadly shooting is raising more questions. Police says they hope to search Patrick Clark’s truck to see if there’s a weapon or other evidence that matches the bullets from the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Alief woman is shot after argument with husband, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning. Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A documented member of the “Gangster Disciples”, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a Harris County judge this week to 25 years for murder. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Ted Cruz’s daughter OK after police called to Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s daughter is reported to be okay after police responded to a situation at their home on Tuesday night. Police were called around 7:40 p.m. to the Texas Republican’s home in the River Oaks neighborhood for reports of a 14-year-old teen girl that had self-inflicted stab wounds and security was able to get the knife away from her.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man found shot to death on street in Fifth Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being shot multiple times on the 1600 block of Sam Wilson Street near Lockwood Drive early Wednesday morning. Just before 4 a.m., neighbors called police after hearing gun shots. When officers arrived, they found the victim – a man in his 30s – lying on the street with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD officer in critical condition after crash with train in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed with a train while on his way to work Wednesday morning in north Houston. HPD chief Troy Finner said that the Officer Vidal Lopez, 42, has been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center after the crash. Lopez has been with HPD for 20 years and works in technological services.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Body of missing University of Houston student found in central Texas lake

COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A tragic ending for a former University of Houston student after going missing over the weekend. The body of that 22-year-old has been found. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip at canyon lake with some friend, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, when something went terribly wrong.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Southbound lanes of 610 West Loop reopen after fatal crash

HOUSTON (KIAH) – All south lanes of the 610 West Loop were shut down at Westheimer overnight. As of 5:40 a.m. this morning, the scene has cleared. The roadway is completely open for travel. HPD VCD was investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. It is...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Join CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin at the 2022 Galveston Christmas Parade!

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — ‘Tis that time of year! This year the Galveston Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade.
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Things to do in Houston | December 9th-11th, 2022

Galveston Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade. CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin will be in attendance.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

61st annual boat parade at Kemah Boardwalk

KEMAH, Texas (KIAH) It may rain Saturday, but if it’s not, head out to Kemah to enjoy the big boat parade. The 61st Annual Christmas Boat Parade expects to feature more than 60 beautifully decorated boats that will cruise the Clear Lake channel from the South Shore Harbour Marina and the Nassau Bay Lagoon to Galveston Bay.
KEMAH, TX
cw39.com

2022 Lights in the Heights

HOUSTON (KIAH) The crowd for this event gets bigger and bigger each year. 19th Street and Woodland Heights in the Houston’s Greater Heights is the neighborhood highlight for goers wanting to gather and stroll the shops. The event is Saturday from 6 – 9 p.m. and it’s FREE. You...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy