HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have a few more days of near-record heat in Houston with temperatures topping 80 degrees during the afternoons. Tuesday’s high of 82 tied the December 6th record. We’re calling for 83 Wednesday, which will be very close to the December 7th record of 84. By the way, Houston’s hottest temperature ever measured in the month of December is 85.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO