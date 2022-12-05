ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Warm stretch continues | See when we expect a 30-degree drop

HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have a few more days of near-record heat in Houston with temperatures topping 80 degrees during the afternoons. Tuesday’s high of 82 tied the December 6th record. We’re calling for 83 Wednesday, which will be very close to the December 7th record of 84. By the way, Houston’s hottest temperature ever measured in the month of December is 85.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Things to do in Houston | December 9th-11th, 2022

Galveston Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade. CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin will be in attendance.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Southbound lanes of 610 West Loop reopen after fatal crash

HOUSTON (KIAH) – All south lanes of the 610 West Loop were shut down at Westheimer overnight. As of 5:40 a.m. this morning, the scene has cleared. The roadway is completely open for travel. HPD VCD was investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. It is...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Join CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin at the 2022 Galveston Christmas Parade!

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — ‘Tis that time of year! This year the Galveston Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade.
GALVESTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022

Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2022 Lights in the Heights

HOUSTON (KIAH) The crowd for this event gets bigger and bigger each year. 19th Street and Woodland Heights in the Houston’s Greater Heights is the neighborhood highlight for goers wanting to gather and stroll the shops. The event is Saturday from 6 – 9 p.m. and it’s FREE. You...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston buys land to protect communities from future storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

61st annual boat parade at Kemah Boardwalk

KEMAH, Texas (KIAH) It may rain Saturday, but if it’s not, head out to Kemah to enjoy the big boat parade. The 61st Annual Christmas Boat Parade expects to feature more than 60 beautifully decorated boats that will cruise the Clear Lake channel from the South Shore Harbour Marina and the Nassau Bay Lagoon to Galveston Bay.
KEMAH, TX
cw39.com

How to cope with the holiday blues

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Whether it’s family dynamic, hectic travel plans, or just the colder, darker weather, for many people, the holidays can feel complicated and stressful. According to psychologist Kenleigh McMinn, if you have a case of the holiday blues, you’re not alone. Research shows some experience an uptick in depression around the holiday season.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Body of missing University of Houston student found in central Texas lake

COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A tragic ending for a former University of Houston student after going missing over the weekend. The body of that 22-year-old has been found. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip at canyon lake with some friend, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, when something went terribly wrong.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

National Adoption Weekend | Find shelter pets loving homes for the holidays

HOUSTON (CW39) – Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal shelter and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for a Holiday adoption extravaganza from December 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Stunning immersive art installation shares message about oceanic conservation

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new vibrant, immersive public art installation at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) is taking travelers to an underwater experience with stunning imagery and the sounds of the ocean – with the mission of spreading the message of oceanic conservation. The ribbon-cutting ceremony...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Study: Houston ranked among the top 20 most fun in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are here and if you are looking for a fun place to visit whilst on vacation, Texas for sure has you covered. A new report from WalletHub has analyzed more than 180 cities in the nation and ranked them based on which ones were the most and least fun cities in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy