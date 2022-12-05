Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Houston swaps out spotty rain for storms this weekend | See when storm chances peak
HOUSTON (KIAH) — For now, it’s the same old weather… patchy morning fog, high humidity, very spotty showers and near-record warmth. However, this won’t last forever. We’re tracking two main weather events. Weather event #1 occurs this weekend as a very weak front stalls near...
cw39.com
Warm stretch continues | See when we expect a 30-degree drop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have a few more days of near-record heat in Houston with temperatures topping 80 degrees during the afternoons. Tuesday’s high of 82 tied the December 6th record. We’re calling for 83 Wednesday, which will be very close to the December 7th record of 84. By the way, Houston’s hottest temperature ever measured in the month of December is 85.
cw39.com
Busy day at Houston Zoo with Zoo Lights and baby cougars guarding UH class rings
HOUSTON (KIAH) The annual Zoo Lights holiday display at the Houston Zoo is nearing its halfway point, and Friday it’s joined by another event. All of the senior rings from the Fall 2022 graduating class at the University of Houston will be placed inside the zoo’s cougar enclosure as part of the traditional ring-guarding.
cw39.com
Things to do in Houston | December 9th-11th, 2022
Galveston Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade. CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin will be in attendance.
cw39.com
Southbound lanes of 610 West Loop reopen after fatal crash
HOUSTON (KIAH) – All south lanes of the 610 West Loop were shut down at Westheimer overnight. As of 5:40 a.m. this morning, the scene has cleared. The roadway is completely open for travel. HPD VCD was investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. It is...
cw39.com
Join CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin at the 2022 Galveston Christmas Parade!
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — ‘Tis that time of year! This year the Galveston Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade.
cw39.com
HPD looking for clues in fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in south Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pedestrian is dead after he was struck while walking in the road in south Houston early Thursday morning. It happened at 2:30 a.m. at the 1900 block of Airport Boulevard near the South Freeway. Police say when they arrived, they found a man believed to...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022
Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
cw39.com
2022 Lights in the Heights
HOUSTON (KIAH) The crowd for this event gets bigger and bigger each year. 19th Street and Woodland Heights in the Houston’s Greater Heights is the neighborhood highlight for goers wanting to gather and stroll the shops. The event is Saturday from 6 – 9 p.m. and it’s FREE. You...
cw39.com
It’s not too late to get your flu shot, especially those with underlying medical conditions
HOUSTON (KIAH) – As we approach the end of National Influenza Vaccination Week, the medical community is urging everyone 6 months and older that there’s still time to get a flu vaccine. “Influenza cases, for example, have been steadily increasing for the past several weeks. And this past...
cw39.com
Houston buys land to protect communities from future storms
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.
cw39.com
61st annual boat parade at Kemah Boardwalk
KEMAH, Texas (KIAH) It may rain Saturday, but if it’s not, head out to Kemah to enjoy the big boat parade. The 61st Annual Christmas Boat Parade expects to feature more than 60 beautifully decorated boats that will cruise the Clear Lake channel from the South Shore Harbour Marina and the Nassau Bay Lagoon to Galveston Bay.
cw39.com
How to cope with the holiday blues
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Whether it’s family dynamic, hectic travel plans, or just the colder, darker weather, for many people, the holidays can feel complicated and stressful. According to psychologist Kenleigh McMinn, if you have a case of the holiday blues, you’re not alone. Research shows some experience an uptick in depression around the holiday season.
Click2Houston.com
Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do
HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
cw39.com
Body of missing University of Houston student found in central Texas lake
COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A tragic ending for a former University of Houston student after going missing over the weekend. The body of that 22-year-old has been found. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip at canyon lake with some friend, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, when something went terribly wrong.
cw39.com
National Adoption Weekend | Find shelter pets loving homes for the holidays
HOUSTON (CW39) – Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal shelter and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for a Holiday adoption extravaganza from December 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
cw39.com
Stunning immersive art installation shares message about oceanic conservation
HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new vibrant, immersive public art installation at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) is taking travelers to an underwater experience with stunning imagery and the sounds of the ocean – with the mission of spreading the message of oceanic conservation. The ribbon-cutting ceremony...
Two Farmers Make History, Open Houston’s Newest Black-Owned Farmer-Operated Grocery Store
Meet Ivy Lawrence-Walls and Jeremy Peaches, two farmers turned entrepreneurs from Houston, Texas, have opened a Black-owned grocery store called Fresh Houwse Grocery which aims to provide locally sourced produce for residents in their community. Lawrence-Walls of Ivy Leaf Farms and Peaches of Fresh Life Organic Produce has always been...
cw39.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
cw39.com
Study: Houston ranked among the top 20 most fun in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are here and if you are looking for a fun place to visit whilst on vacation, Texas for sure has you covered. A new report from WalletHub has analyzed more than 180 cities in the nation and ranked them based on which ones were the most and least fun cities in the U.S.
Comments / 0