Broome County, NY

25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton

Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Questions Loom Over Broome Legislature District Map

Broome Officials Weigh In (or not) on Voiding of Legislative District Map. A number of political camps are weighing in on a ruling by Supreme Court Justice Joseph McBride, tossing out Broome County’s redrawing of its legislative district maps. Both Republican and Democratic leaders have offered opinions on the declaring of the new maps "void."
BROOME COUNTY, NY
After Nearly 200 Years, New York’s Cazenovia College To Close

It’s the end of an era for one private college in Upstate New York. After nearly 200 years, Cazenovia College has announced it will soon permanently close. Named one of "America’s Best Colleges" by U.S. News for nineteen consecutive years, Cazenovia College has produced some incredible minds. Alumni include Carole Cole, daughter of Nat King Cole and CEO of King Cole Productions, Leland Stanford, co-founder of Central Pacific Railroad; Governor of California, and founder of Stanford University, and Lucinda L. Combs, the first female physician to serve in China with the Women's Foreign Ministry Society.
CAZENOVIA, NY
The Vestal Parkway Then & Now

The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Pedestrian Killed in Chenango County

New York State Police are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian that has claimed the life of a North Norwich woman. Authorities say 30-year-old Megan Mikalunas was standing in the road on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls, wearing dark clothing, when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an Oneida man at around quarter after 6 Monday evening, December 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free

A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Two Alarm Fire at Deposit Wood Pellet Factory

What could have been a very long day and a difficult fight, a blaze at a factory that makes a product specifically designed to burn has been quickly contained and put out. Firefighters from close to a half dozen companies were summoned to the New England Wood Pellet factory at 1580 Airport Road in Deposit at around 2:55 a.m. with word that the facility that manufactures fuel for pellet stoves, grills and smokers as well as other products like animal bedding was on fire.
DEPOSIT, NY
Utica, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges

According to a United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York press release, a Utica man has pled guilty to two charges for possessing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Central New York. According to the press release, 37-year-old Eric Ares of Utica, New York pled guilty to one...
UTICA, NY
SUNY Broome and Binghamton University Start “Integration” Talks

Officials with Broome County’s community college say they are in conversations with Binghamton University about possibly integrating SUNY Broome and B.U. A news release from the Front Street campus issued on December 1, 2022 announced the university and community college have begun to explore “the potential for significantly enhancing our existing partnerships by developing new integrations between the two institutions.”
VESTAL, NY
Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings

A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns

The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
