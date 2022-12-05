Read full article on original website
Related
Satoshi Block Dojo entrepreneurs on plans for their new BSV businesses
On this episode of CoinGeek Conversations, Charles Miller hears from three tech entrepreneurs who are completing the Satoshi Block Dojo incubator programme. Before they pitch their Bitcoin SV business ideas to potential investors, Charles gets an exclusive account of their plans. First up is Michael Olagunju. His platform, AirMaths, provides...
Coins.ph CEO Wei Zhou on CoinGeek Backstage: The Philippines is becoming the global Web3 hub
The Philippines as a global leader in digital asset adoption, is an open secret, with one study after another confirming that the country’s aggressive tech adoption has seen tens of millions take to digital assets. Wei Zhou, the CEO of leading local exchange Coins.ph, said the country is quickly becoming a Web3 hub, and his exchange is rebuilding its business model to become a Web3 native company.
Indonesia central bank eyes digital rupiah as nation’s ‘only legal digital tender’
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo has revealed the institution’s position towards central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), saying it will be escalating efforts toward their development. Warjiyo disclosed his stance in a speech at the bank’s annual meeting on December 3, telling attendees that the digital rupiah will be used...
Fed’s policy has never been this tougher in the entire history of digital currencies
The Federal Reserve has achieved the Federal Funds Effective Rates (FEDFUNDS) of 4%, and they remain focused on bringing down inflation to their 2% target, by increasing the interest rates even further in upcoming meetings and by reducing the balance sheet. It should be noted that in the entire history...
Malta to remove NFTs from digital asset regulation in anticipation of MiCA
Malta’s Financial Services Authority indicated on Monday that it wants to remove non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from its Virtual Financial Asset (VFA) regulation in preparation for the European Union’s upcoming Markets in Crypto-assets Regulation (MiCA). Under the current VFA regime, which was set up in 2018 to regulate digital...
South Korean energy giant sets up $84 million fund to spur metaverse adoption
South Korea’s Daesung’s Group is entering the metaverse with the launch of an $84-million fund for firms operating in the ecosystem. The fund is the largest metaverse grant in South Korea’s history and will be run by Daesung Venture Investment Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of the Daesung Group, local news outlet Newsis reported. The private equity firm said the Daesung Metaverse Scale-up Fund would focus on distributed ledger technology (DLT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and extended reality (XR).
Introducing scryptTS: Write Bitcoin smart contracts in Typescript
This post was first published on Medium. After months of intense development, we are super thrilled to introduce scryptTS: a Typescript framework to write smart contracts on Bitcoin. scryptTS is a Typescript-based domain specific language (DSL) for coding smart contracts on Bitcoin, based on our experience of developing and fostering...
‘Crypto’: Just another burst bubble, but good for the original Bitcoin System
The fundamental notion of capitalism is that anyone is free to go to market and buy and sell not just consumer goods but capital as well. Unlike consumer goods, valuing capital (either physical capital goods, tokenized claims to capital goods, or indeed debt instruments) inevitably involves looking out to the future: speculation—a word derived from Latin roots meaning both to look out and to hope.
Pakistan draws up laws in preparation for CBDC launch in 2025
Pakistan has joined the growing number of countries looking to launch their iteration of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by passing new laws to assist in the process. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s central bank, announced the formulation of new regulations for Electronic Money Institutions (EMI) to aid its efforts in launching a CBDC. These EMIs are non-bank entities with the power to issue digital currency for digital payments in support of the central bank.
Winter is coming for Bitcoin
House Stark in the book series A Song of Ice and Fire (ASOIAF), more popularly known as the Game of Thrones TV series constantly warns that “winter is coming.”. Throughout the books, those living outside of The North view this claim with skepticism as when the series begins, the current summer has lasted for nine years. House Stark’s words are not heeded until of course after winter eventually arrives.
Koinly lays off 14% of workforce following extended bear market—Here’s the whole bushel
Digital asset tax startup Koinly has pruned its staff strength by 14% ahead of the incoming tax season. The firm was forced to lay off 16 full-time employees in a move that has left the remaining staff bewildered. Robin Singh, Koinly’s founder and CEO, noted that the grim decision was...
Australian exchange Swyyftx axes 40% of workforce due to FTX fallout
It’s been a month since the FTX exchange and its subsidiaries and affiliates collapsed, but the impact is still being felt across the digital asset world. The latest casualty is Australian exchange Swyftx which has announced that it’s laying off 40% of its workforce and blamed the FTX fallout for its woes.
Nexo exiting US due to inability to run wild without supervision
U.K.-based Nexo is bidding America a protracted buh-bye due to the digital asset lending platform’s alleged frustration with the slow pace of regulatory acceptance in those ungrateful former colonies. On Monday, Nexo announced the “regrettable but necessary decision” to begin “phasing out its products and services in the United...
Microsoft uncovers new threat to digital asset funds from Lazarus Group
Microsoft and cybersecurity firm Volexity have discovered a new threat facing virtual currency investors using malware embedded in an Excel document. The bad actor, which Microsoft dubbed DEV-0139, has been linked to the notorious North Korean hacking gang Lazarus Group using a variant of malware known as AppleJeus and Microsoft installer (MSI). Microsoft confirms that the latest threat is a testament to the levels of sophistication attained by the bad actors in recent months.
Coin Recovery: UK Court of Appeal hears that blockchain engineers owe legal duties to their users
The U.K. Court of Appeal heard Tulip Trading’s arguments that blockchain engineers owe fiduciary and tortious duties to those who use their blockchains today, kicking off a two-day hearing over whether an earlier court had erred in its decision to throw out the case for lack of jurisdiction. The...
Court in China grants legal protection on NFTs in landmark case
A Chinese court in Hangzhou declared that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are online virtual property and can enjoy protection under Chinese law. The decision of the court has been hailed as one that removes ambiguity for the asset class following the blanket ban on digital assets. This lays a precedent for the Chinese legal system regarding the treatment of NFTs.
Twitter Tips on Lightning Network fizzles out after 1 year due to low demand
There’s one less mainstream use case for BTC’s Lightning Network (LN) this week after Twitter reportedly announced it would discontinue its “integrated” tipping feature. In just over one year of its existence, the “Tips” service lacked both awareness and demand, with a worldwide total of just US$8,500 in payments.
Roger Ver sticks his head up to remind us he’s the reason we’re in this mess
For a man once affectionately known as Bitcoin Jesus, Roger Ver has been oddly quiet in recent years, only poking his head up to libel former associates or push the failed BCH protocol onto unwitting Antiguan businesses. His latest showing was no exception, appearing on the Thinking Crypto podcast to...
Paraguay’s plan to encourage digital asset mining falls apart after president’s veto
Paraguay’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the country’s bicameral legislature, has failed to proceed with a bill promoting block reward mining in the country. The bill seeks to divert excess electricity in the mining process while incentivizing miners to set up operations in the country using electricity rate caps. The ambitious plan went smoothly until it faced the obstacle of a presidential veto from President Mario Abdo Benitez.
The law is coming for DAOs
The United Kingdom Law Commission announced on November 16 it’s seeking views on how decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) can be characterized and fully incorporated into the laws of England and Wales. The difficult-to-define entity that U.K. lawmakers are trying to get to grips with is a blockchain-based (usually) form...
