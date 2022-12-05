Read full article on original website
Weihnachtsmarkt, Tree Lighting in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt was held in downtown St. Cloud on Thursday night. For the second year in a row, the event was held on the second level of the parking ramp next to the River's Edge Convention Center. Attendees could buy some Gluhwein (a...
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
This Christmas Treat Must Be A Central Minnesota Thing
Every year my wife makes the nastiest looking thing for our family's Christmas and yet the entire family sits and demolishes it right in front of my face. To me it looks totally nasty and I have no interest in trying it. It's called "Minnesota Sushi" here in central Minnesota,...
St. Cloud State University Hosting 27th Annual Kwanzaa Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another annual holiday celebration is returning to central Minnesota this weekend. St. Cloud State University is putting on its 27th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Saturday night. The event will be held at the Whitney Senior Center and will include performances, food, and gifts. The celebration is...
Super Bowl Champion Bringing Holiday Show to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former Super Bowl champion will be taking the stage at the Paramount Theater. Ben Utecht and Mick Sterling are bringing their holiday concert "An Andy and Bing Christmas" back to town on Tuesday. Utecht says this is the ninth year that they've been doing...
“Come On Down” Minnesota! 5 Chances to See Popular Game Show Come to Life!
I remember growing up watching "The Price is Right" with the original host Bob Barker, many times over thinking I could easily figure out the closest to retail price without going over and win amazing prizes. If you've had similar dreams and ever wanted to play Plinko™, here's your chance right here in Minnesota.
Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
Each States Most Liked Christmas Movie, 8 Make the List. Which one is Minnesota’s?
I posed the question the other day of 'which Christmas movie DON'T you like to watch' and a surprising number of Minnesotans said "A Christmas Story", so much that I had to ask is it the most hated Christmas movie in Minnesota? But you can read a little more on that here.
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes
The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
This is What Artificial Intelligence Thinks St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas
Artificial Intelligence making art has been all the rage on social media lately. People have been turning selfies into art, and I was recently introduced to Dall-e 2. It is an AI art generator where you can type in what you want to see and how you want it to look and it will spit it out for you. For the most part. It can be pretty hit or miss like when I was looking for an Amish person celebrating Christmas... it's far from perfect.
Spread Holiday Cheer By Helping This Minnesota Santa Who Had His ‘Sleigh’ Stolen!
Bah-Humbug! That's what I imagine the thieves saying to one another as they drove off with this Minnesota Santa's Sleigh recently. Chances are they didn't actually say Bah-Humbug but I'm sure they uttered another dubious phrase. What's real about this story is that a Minnesota Santa has found himself without a 'sleigh' for the holiday season, and that going to hurt his livelihood.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN
UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American. Other findings from...
$50 Adoption Fee Makes Mooch A New Member Of Your Family
Meet Mooch! This sweet boy came to TCHS after being found outside. In true hound fashion, Mooch is very vocal and follows his nose everywhere. He is always happy to see people and loves to go outside for walks and playtime. Mooch qualifies for the special $50 adoption fee!. He...
Minnesota DNR Encourages You to Give the Gift of the Outdoors
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Still looking for a gift for that person who has everything? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some ideas to give the gift of the outdoors. For a suggested donation of $25, you can get someone a subscription to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer Magazine. For...
6 Tips to Keep Your Minnesota Pup Safe During the Holidays.
After months of research and sending cute pictures and videos back and forth between me and my boyfriend, the two of us became puppy parents this week to an adorable 2 month old Mini Australian Shepherd. Meet Mozzie the Aussie:. Puppy/Doggy eyes have a way of making us melt and...
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
