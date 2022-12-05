ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Weihnachtsmarkt, Tree Lighting in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt was held in downtown St. Cloud on Thursday night. For the second year in a row, the event was held on the second level of the parking ramp next to the River's Edge Convention Center. Attendees could buy some Gluhwein (a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
HUTCHINSON, MN
St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
This Christmas Treat Must Be A Central Minnesota Thing

Every year my wife makes the nastiest looking thing for our family's Christmas and yet the entire family sits and demolishes it right in front of my face. To me it looks totally nasty and I have no interest in trying it. It's called "Minnesota Sushi" here in central Minnesota,...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud State University Hosting 27th Annual Kwanzaa Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another annual holiday celebration is returning to central Minnesota this weekend. St. Cloud State University is putting on its 27th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Saturday night. The event will be held at the Whitney Senior Center and will include performances, food, and gifts. The celebration is...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Super Bowl Champion Bringing Holiday Show to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former Super Bowl champion will be taking the stage at the Paramount Theater. Ben Utecht and Mick Sterling are bringing their holiday concert "An Andy and Bing Christmas" back to town on Tuesday. Utecht says this is the ninth year that they've been doing...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes

The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
MINNESOTA STATE
This is What Artificial Intelligence Thinks St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas

Artificial Intelligence making art has been all the rage on social media lately. People have been turning selfies into art, and I was recently introduced to Dall-e 2. It is an AI art generator where you can type in what you want to see and how you want it to look and it will spit it out for you. For the most part. It can be pretty hit or miss like when I was looking for an Amish person celebrating Christmas... it's far from perfect.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Spread Holiday Cheer By Helping This Minnesota Santa Who Had His ‘Sleigh’ Stolen!

Bah-Humbug! That's what I imagine the thieves saying to one another as they drove off with this Minnesota Santa's Sleigh recently. Chances are they didn't actually say Bah-Humbug but I'm sure they uttered another dubious phrase. What's real about this story is that a Minnesota Santa has found himself without a 'sleigh' for the holiday season, and that going to hurt his livelihood.
MINNESOTA STATE
SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN

UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American. Other findings from...
MINNESOTA STATE
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
MINNESOTA STATE
