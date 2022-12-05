ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Utica, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges

According to a United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York press release, a Utica man has pled guilty to two charges for possessing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Central New York. According to the press release, 37-year-old Eric Ares of Utica, New York pled guilty to one...
UTICA, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

After Nearly 200 Years, New York’s Cazenovia College To Close

It’s the end of an era for one private college in Upstate New York. After nearly 200 years, Cazenovia College has announced it will soon permanently close. Named one of "America’s Best Colleges" by U.S. News for nineteen consecutive years, Cazenovia College has produced some incredible minds. Alumni include Carole Cole, daughter of Nat King Cole and CEO of King Cole Productions, Leland Stanford, co-founder of Central Pacific Railroad; Governor of California, and founder of Stanford University, and Lucinda L. Combs, the first female physician to serve in China with the Women's Foreign Ministry Society.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Pedestrian Killed in Chenango County

New York State Police are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian that has claimed the life of a North Norwich woman. Authorities say 30-year-old Megan Mikalunas was standing in the road on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls, wearing dark clothing, when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an Oneida man at around quarter after 6 Monday evening, December 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1360binghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy