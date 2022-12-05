Read full article on original website
Biggest offseason needs? Fans say DB and QB
Each week we ask you some questions here at TCR. Here were your answers this week!. After the Texas upset, most fans expect Illinois to crack the top-10 of the AP poll this season. As for who needs to step up the most, this was conducted before the Texas game,...
Jayden Epps is an Illini legend in the making
There were plenty of positive takeaways from Tuesday night’s massive win over the No. 2 Texas Longhorns, including Matthew Mayer’s breakout performance, Terrence Shannon Jr.’s overtime awakening, and the overall impressive play by each of the Illini freshmen. Not to take anything away from Mayer, Shannon, or...
Penn State can’t be a trap game for Illinois
The Illini are coming off one of the biggest regular-season wins in the Brad Underwood era, upsetting No. 2 Texas in overtime Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. They will hope to keep the momentum up against Penn State. Coming into this season, the Illini lost their top four scorers...
Will Illinois crack the AP Top 10 this season?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Illinois Fighting Illini fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
TSJ, Epps and what went right against the Longhorns
On queue, the Illini once again put fans on an emotional roller coaster with the highest highs and lowest lows in a hotly contested battle with the Longhorns. While they held a lead at half thanks to a hot shooting half from the real Matthew Mayer (please stand up) — looking a lot more like the player fans were expecting — the second half was an entirely different story, as the Longhorns took control for the next 10-12 minutes.
