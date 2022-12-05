On queue, the Illini once again put fans on an emotional roller coaster with the highest highs and lowest lows in a hotly contested battle with the Longhorns. While they held a lead at half thanks to a hot shooting half from the real Matthew Mayer (please stand up) — looking a lot more like the player fans were expecting — the second half was an entirely different story, as the Longhorns took control for the next 10-12 minutes.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO