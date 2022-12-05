Read full article on original website
It's been 50 years since the Apollo 17 mission put humans on the moon
On this day 50 years ago, Apollo 17 left Earth. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: We have ignition. Two, one, zero - we have a liftoff. CHANG: It was NASA's last mission to send astronauts to the dusty lunar surface. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports that this anniversary comes as NASA is closer than ever to going back.
Does some art deserve to be attacked by climate activists?
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). ULABY: Critic and author Blake Gopnik says this suggests that art is not irrelevant. BLAKE GOPNIK: It matters to people in a way that really surprises me as an art critic. I mean, you know, this stuff is supposed to be esoteric. ULABY: But...
Selma Blair says doctors thought her MS symptoms were ‘psychosomatic’
Selma Blair has opened up about receiving her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) and said it was a “relief” after years of health issues.The Cruel Intentions actor said doctors assumed her symptoms were psychological and would not give her “any real neurological tests”.Blair, 50, received her diagnosis in 2018 after many years of illness. She first began experiencing fatigue, pain and mood swings when she was a child.Speaking to BBC 100 Women, the actor said: “[The doctors] would say, ‘OK, what kind of trauma have you had?’ ‘We do think this is psychosomatic.’ But without any real neurological tests.”Once...
How the video game 'The Callisto Protocol' uses immersive audio to scare players
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) You know they call Callisto the dead moon?. That sound is from the new horror video game The Callisto Protocol. It comes from the director of an acclaimed sci-fi horror game called Dead Space. NPR's Bryant Denton reports on how the sounds of the game are at least as scary as its gory visuals. So just a warning - we're going to play some of them next.
A scientific survey takes a look at 'vocal mimicry' in parrots
You know, Mary Louise, it turns out parrots just want to feel included in conversation, just like anyone else. (SOUNDBITE OF COCKATOO CHIRPING) CHANG: That is Yoko, a cockatoo that recently participated in a research survey looking at the phenomenon of vocal mimicry in parrots - what we often refer to when we say that parrots are, quote, "talking." Over 900 pet parrots were included in the survey published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.
With a bold debut album, Julia Bullock curates an unconventional career
Julia Bullock likes to call herself a "classical singer," instead of an opera singer, or simply a soprano. It's another way the 35-year-old St. Louis native is carefully building her unconventional career. Because her voice is among today's most expressive — a deluxe combination of velvety smoothness and brushed steel — you would think she might load up her debut solo album with showstopping opera arias.
Reporter Lloyd Newman, known for Ghetto Life 101, died this week at age 43
Almost 30 years ago on this program, we introduced listeners to two boys from Chicago. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "GHETTO LIFE 101") LEALAN JONES, BYLINE: My name's LeAlan Jones, and I'm 13 years old. LLOYD NEWMAN, BYLINE: This is Lloyd Newman, and I'm 14 years old. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. With...
I trained an AI chatbot on my childhood journal entries to talk to my inner child. It felt like I was reaching into the past and giving her a giant hug.
Michelle Huang used Open AI GPT to create an inner child chatbot as an experiment. She discovered how an AI tool can have therapeutic benefits.
