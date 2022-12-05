Read full article on original website
Related
What Iran's execution of a prisoner linked to recent protests means for demonstrators
Iran held its first execution linked to nationwide anti-government protests there. Mohsen Shekari was hanged yesterday following what rights groups called a trial without due process. He was accused of this vague crime we've discussed on this program - waging war against God and allegedly attacking a member of the Iranian paramilitary forces. Let's discuss this now with Negar Mortazavi, who is a journalist and host of "The Iran Podcast." Welcome back.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Concern has risen in the West Bank as violence escalates in recent days
An already violent year in the Israeli-occupied West Bank is getting worse. In the last few days, Israeli troops have killed several Palestinians, including a teenager. On the ground, officials are concerned about what comes next. A new Israeli government is taking office, and it's set to be the most right-wing coalition Israel has ever seen, with ultranationalists who want harsher treatment of Palestinians. NPR's Daniel Estrin joins us now from Tel Aviv. Daniel, thanks for being here. Can you just start off by giving us more details about the events of the last few days?
Dozens arrested in Germany under suspicion of a plot to overthrow the government
German authorities say they expect to make more arrests as they investigate an alleged plot to overthrow the government there. Thousands of police officers carried out raids throughout Germany yesterday. They arrested more than two dozen people suspected of planning to break into the seat of Germany's government, attack political leaders and seize control of the country. Among those arrested, an aristocrat, a soldier and a former member of parliament. We're joined now by Constanze Stelzenmuller. She is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and an expert on German foreign and security policy. Constanza, thanks for being here.
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
How China's COVID policy rollbacks will affect the country and the world
China is changing its approach to COVID-19. The country seems to be abandoning a policy of zero COVID infections. That policy led to widespread travel restrictions and lockdowns. Now economic stagnation and all those public protests are forcing leaders to say they will change course. China's new policy could mean additional freedoms.
House Jan. 6 committee is likely to make criminal referrals
We turn now to what could be yet another legal morass for former President Trump. The House select January 6 committee says they will issue criminal referrals. But they're not yet going to reveal names. Here's the panel's chair, Bennie Thompson. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) BENNIE THOMPSON: We have not...
A foiled coup plot reveals why members of Germany's far-right can seem 'invisible'
Today, German special forces arrested 25 suspected far-right extremists over a plot to overthrow the government. Prosecutors say the group was influenced by the Reichsburger, the Reich Citizens' Movement. Its core belief is that Germany's modern democratic government is not legitimate; that the German Reich, which fell after World War I, still exists. It's had a reputation as a crackpot movement. But Germany's head of domestic intelligence says the group has grown in the last year substantially and now presents a, quote, "high level of danger."
How Republicans got on board with the Respect for Marriage Act
Congress has given final passage to the Respect for Marriage Act. It mandates that all states should recognize same-sex marriages. Now, when President Biden signs this law, as he is expected to do, it will change nothing for now because the Supreme Court has found a right to same-sex marriage in the Constitution, but should the court's conservative majority ever rule otherwise, this law would be in place to set a federal standard. It was a bipartisan bill, for the most part. It could not have passed the Senate without some Republican support. And in the House, 39 Republicans joined Democrats in voting yes. That's only about a fifth of the Republicans, but 39 of them.
'I decided to run': Survivors recount escape from DR Congo massacre
In a displacement camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Eric, Samuel, Tuyisenge and Florence recounted walking for miles to flee a horrific rebel attack on their village. Fleeing for their lives, Eric and other villagers walked 40 to 60 kilometres (25 to 37 miles) across the hills to the Mungote camp in Kitshanga district.
Biden is poised to sign bill that bans private ownership of big cats
Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. If you ever thought about owning a pet tiger or a lion, well, you need a new dream for a lot of reasons, but mainly because President Biden will soon sign a bill passed in Congress that bans private ownership of big cats. There are about 7,000 tigers in private hands or in zoos in the U.S., almost twice as many as are in the wild around the world. The new bill means no more photo ops or cub petting sites - wildcats only in sanctuaries, universities and certified zoos. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Peru has a new president after Pedro Castillo was removed for rebellion
Peru has a new president this morning. Authorities deposed and then detained the former president after he tried to dissolve the Congress there. Several things happened yesterday in the South American nation. President Pedro Castillo was facing impeachment. He suddenly went on television and said he was putting the Congress out of business. Lawmakers, security forces and the courts did not go along and removed him instead. Reporter Simeon Tegel has been covering Lima for years. He's there in the seaside capital where all this happened. Welcome to the program.
A convicted arms dealer returns to Russia in Griner prisoner swap
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way back to her family after being released from a Russian prison. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: She's safe. She's on a plane. She's on her way home, after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances. MARTIN:...
Rep. Adam Schiff on what the Jan. 6 committee wants to achieve before the year ends
Congressman Adam Schiff joins us once again. He made the case against then-President Donald Trump in his first impeachment, and he is part of the January 6 committee now examining those potential criminal referrals. Congressman, welcome back. ADAM SCHIFF: Thank you. Great to be with you. INSKEEP: OK, we just...
Taiwan pledges deeper Japan security cooperation as senior lawmaker visits
TAIPEI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged on Saturday to deepen security cooperation with Japan to ensure freedom in the Indo-Pacific, during a meeting with a senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Sweeping tech layoffs are hitting immigrant workers hard
It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. And I'm Rachel Martin. About 50,000 tech workers lost their jobs last month as Meta, Amazon, Twitter and others laid off parts of their workforce. Losing a job is always devastating. But for many immigrant workers, their ability to stay in the U.S. is now on a pretty brutal ticking tock. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports.
Newt Gingrich thinks the GOP needs to stop underestimating Biden
The Respect for Marriage Act, a bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, is about to become law. It's another legislative victory for President Biden and Democrats in the sharply divided House and Senate. A lot of folks predicted that divide would prevent Biden from achieving his policy goals. Instead, Biden has been able to legislate effectively these last two years, and Republicans could stand to watch and learn. That is the view advanced in a new essay from none other than Newt Gingrich, former Republican Speaker of the House, and he joins us now. Speaker Gingrich, welcome.
Ukrainian doctors train for live-saving surgery in the U.S.
A surgeon in Boston is helping train Ukrainian doctors to perform complicated procedures, like heart surgery and organ transplants. Since the war started, it's been harder for people in Ukraine to get transplants. Daniel Ackerman reports. DANIEL ACKERMAN: Dr. Serguei Melnitchouk practices heart and lung surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital...
Peru's president arrested after attempting to dissolve congress
Over the course of only a few hours today, Peru's president, Pedro Castillo, announced the installation of an emergency government and attempted to dissolve Congress and impose a curfew. This breathtaking pace of events happened just ahead of a third attempt by lawmakers to impeach him, a vote that went through rapidly this time, almost unanimously. Castillo has been in power for just over a year. But even in that short timeframe, the leftist president has proven to be deeply unpopular.
What's at stake for Xi Jinping's trip to Saudi Arabia
Now let's bring in Yu Jie, senior research fellow at Chatham House, a think tank in London. Her focus is China's relations with the Middle East and Gulf states - right on point. Welcome to the program. YU JIE: Good morning, Steven. INSKEEP: What interests do these two authoritarians really...
