* Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought * Wheat, corn steady after lows this week on export concerns * Grain markets awaiting USDA monthly world crop report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans held firm at a nearly three-month high on Friday as demand led by top importer China underpinned the market while traders awaited world crop forecasts from the U.S. government. Wheat and corn edged higher as cereals consolidated following one-year and three-month lows, respectively, this week reflected concerns over sluggish exports. Price movements were limited as crop markets sought direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world outlook due at 1700 GMT. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $14.88-1/4 a bushel by 1136 GMT. The contract earlier reached its highest since Sept. 13 at $14.92-3/4, just above a previous three-month top on Thursday. The USDA on Thursday reported sales of 118,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 718,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year. That marked the third flash sale of soybeans to China this week, spurring broader hopes that easing COVID-19 measures in China will boost demand. For the week ended Dec. 1, export sales of soybeans totalled 1.746 million tonnes, the USDA also reported on Thursday, beating the high-end of trade forecast. Drought in major soy producer Argentina has also supported Chicago futures. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. Traders were assessing possible relief for Argentine crops from showers this week, as well as increased export sales spurred by a latest government exchange-rate mechanism. Uncertainty over Argentine harvest prospects has countered supply pressure from bumper crops expected in Brazil. CBOT wheat added 0.5% to $7.49-3/4 a bushel, and corn rose 0.4% to $6.44-3/4 a bushel. Weekly U.S. wheat export sales were near the low-end of analysts' forecasts, while corn sales were in the middle of trade estimates. News that Egypt had bought 260,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks on Thursday underscored competition from Black Sea supplies, despite disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. Prices at 1136 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 749.75 3.50 0.47 770.75 -2.72 CBOT corn 644.75 2.25 0.35 593.25 8.68 CBOT soy 1488.25 2.00 0.13 1339.25 11.13 Paris wheat 307.00 -1.00 -0.32 276.75 10.93 Paris maize 290.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.54 Paris rape 573.00 1.75 0.31 754.00 -24.01 WTI crude oil 71.95 0.49 0.69 75.21 -4.33 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 0.03 1.1368 -7.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

18 HOURS AGO