Agriculture Online
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
Agriculture Online
Argentine government says 74.2% of 2021/22 soybean crop sold so far
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday. Producers sold 556,000 tonnes in the week of Nov. 24-30,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on demand optimism, wheat faces pressure from Black Sea supplies
SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, gaining more ground as expectations of demand recovery from top importer China, amid easing COVID-19 curbs, underpinned the market. Wheat dipped after last session's strong gains as prices were weighed down by record Russian supplies, while corn firmed. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% to $14.73-1/2 a bushel, as of 0144 GMT, while wheat lost 0.1% to $4.79 a bushel. Corn rose 0.1% to $6.42 a bushel. * Soybeans are being supported by optimism that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will fuel further exports. * China's November imports of soybeans fell 14% on the year to 7.35 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as logistics woes in top supplier the United States helped confound expectations for a significant rise. * Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday. * Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies. * Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June wheat exports to 43.9 million tonnes from 43.7 million tonnes due to current active shipments. * Forecasts for a record crop in Australia have also eased global supply concerns and added weight to U.S. wheat markets. * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said. MARKET NEWS * World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S Oct 1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat steadies after one-year low, soybeans firm
Wheat consolidates after sliding on export competition. Soybeans supported by China demand, Argentina drought. Markets weigh recession risks, China COVID policy shift. (Updates with closing prices) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed on technical buying on Wednesday after sliding to 13-month lows earlier in the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on global stocks; exports, South American weather underpin
Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought. Corn steady after lows this week on export concerns. Quiet USDA monthly crop report raises U.S. corn stocks. (Updates with closing prices; adds weekly trends) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Friday after the U.S. Department...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's soybean area forecast could fall due to drought -grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to the effects of a prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed soy, but its 2022/23 agricultural season has been badly affected by...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise on strong Chinese demand, Argentine drought
Easing China COVID-19 restrictions seen buoying soybean demand. Concerns over dry weather in Argentina curbing soybean output. China Nov. soybean imports drop 14% on year to 7.35 mln tonnes. (Adds quote in paragraph 3, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans stay firm to hit highest since September
* Chinese demand, Argentina drought lend support to soybeans * Wheat firm after rebound from one-year low, corn also steady * Market awaits weekly U.S. exports, monthly USDA world outlook (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended gains on Thursday to a 2-1/2 month high, supported by optimism about demand from top importer China and concern about drought in Argentina's crop belts. Wheat edged up to add to Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn ticked up from a three-month lows struck this week, supported by a bounce in crude oil. Movements in grains were limited as traders awaited weekly U.S. export data later on Thursday and then monthly world crop forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $14.74-1/2 a bushel by 1258 GMT, after reaching its highest since Sept. 21 at $14.80-3/4. "Talk of improving demand from China plus further indications of dry soils in Argentina helped support the buying," research firm Hightower said in a report. A string of U.S. export sales to China, as well as broader hopes that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will boost demand, have underpinned the soybean market. High temperatures and limited rainfall forecast in early December risk exacerbating drought in major soy exporter Argentina. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to the effects of prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. CBOT wheat was up 0.2% at $7.50-3/4 a bushel while corn inched up 0.1% to $6.41-3/4 a bushel. Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies, according to traders. Prices at 1258 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 750.75 1.25 0.17 770.75 -2.59 CBOT corn 641.75 0.50 0.08 593.25 8.18 CBOT soy 1474.50 2.50 0.17 1339.25 10.10 Paris wheat 309.00 2.00 0.65 276.75 11.65 Paris maize 291.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.98 Paris rape 568.75 -0.75 -0.13 754.00 -24.57 WTI crude oil 73.81 1.80 2.50 75.21 -1.86 Euro/dlr 1.05 0.00 0.08 1.1368 -7.52 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Dec. 5
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with crop conditions, covering week 48 ending Dec. 5. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 99 98 Week 47 2022 99 96 Week 48 2021 99 94 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 100 99 Week 47 2022 100 99 Week 48 2021 100 99 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 93 85 Week 47 2022 89 76 Week 48 2021 90 65 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 1 Week 47 2022 0 0 2 97 1 Week 48 2021 0 0 2 97 1 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 1 Week 47 2022 0 0 3 96 1 Week 48 2021 0 0 3 97 0 DURUM WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 2 Week 47 2022 0 0 2 96 2 Week 48 2021 0 0 6 94 0 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ease on seasonal retail softness; cash resists pressure
CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dipped on Wednesday, as easing post-holiday retail demand, combined with strong cash cattle prices, eats into processor profitability. "This week specifically is when we transition to buying for a lower-demand period, post holidays," said Rich Nelson, chief...
Agriculture Online
China Nov soybean imports drop 14% on year to 7.35 mln tonnes - customs
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China imported 7.35 million tonnes of soybeans in November, down 14% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as low river levels in key supplier the United States slowed the flow of beans to export terminals. Imports in the first 11 months of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans hold at three-month high ahead of USDA report
* Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought * Wheat, corn steady after lows this week on export concerns * Grain markets awaiting USDA monthly world crop report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans held firm at a nearly three-month high on Friday as demand led by top importer China underpinned the market while traders awaited world crop forecasts from the U.S. government. Wheat and corn edged higher as cereals consolidated following one-year and three-month lows, respectively, this week reflected concerns over sluggish exports. Price movements were limited as crop markets sought direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world outlook due at 1700 GMT. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $14.88-1/4 a bushel by 1136 GMT. The contract earlier reached its highest since Sept. 13 at $14.92-3/4, just above a previous three-month top on Thursday. The USDA on Thursday reported sales of 118,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 718,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year. That marked the third flash sale of soybeans to China this week, spurring broader hopes that easing COVID-19 measures in China will boost demand. For the week ended Dec. 1, export sales of soybeans totalled 1.746 million tonnes, the USDA also reported on Thursday, beating the high-end of trade forecast. Drought in major soy producer Argentina has also supported Chicago futures. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. Traders were assessing possible relief for Argentine crops from showers this week, as well as increased export sales spurred by a latest government exchange-rate mechanism. Uncertainty over Argentine harvest prospects has countered supply pressure from bumper crops expected in Brazil. CBOT wheat added 0.5% to $7.49-3/4 a bushel, and corn rose 0.4% to $6.44-3/4 a bushel. Weekly U.S. wheat export sales were near the low-end of analysts' forecasts, while corn sales were in the middle of trade estimates. News that Egypt had bought 260,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks on Thursday underscored competition from Black Sea supplies, despite disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. Prices at 1136 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 749.75 3.50 0.47 770.75 -2.72 CBOT corn 644.75 2.25 0.35 593.25 8.68 CBOT soy 1488.25 2.00 0.13 1339.25 11.13 Paris wheat 307.00 -1.00 -0.32 276.75 10.93 Paris maize 290.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.54 Paris rape 573.00 1.75 0.31 754.00 -24.01 WTI crude oil 71.95 0.49 0.69 75.21 -4.33 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 0.03 1.1368 -7.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from three-month high on added global stocks
Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought. Wheat, corn steady after lows this week on export concerns. Quiet USDA monthly crop report raises U.S. corn stocks. (New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Friday after the U.S....
