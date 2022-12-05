Read full article on original website
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming End-of-Year Buys
These time-tested Buffett stocks are no-brainer buys as we hit the homestretch for 2022.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
Independent Bank (INDB) Announces 7.8% Increase in Dividend
Independent Bank Corp. INDB rewards investors with a 7.8% hike in the quarterly dividend. The company will now pay a dividend of 55 cents per share, up from 51 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 6, 2023, to shareholders of record...
NASDAQ
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
NASDAQ
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
NASDAQ
ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces $50B Share Buyback, Ups 2023 Capex
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM will expand its share buyback program to $50 billion to enhance shareholder returns and raise dividends. The decision has been made as the company opposes a political backlash by offering investors the profits from the surging commodity prices. ExxonMobil would spend $50 billion to buy back...
msn.com
Tesla, Apple, GameStop, Prometheus Biosciences, Cassava Sciences: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
U.S. markets continued their weak trend on Wednesday, with next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning to weigh on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed marginally in the red, while the Dow ended the session flat. Here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:
NASDAQ
Trinity (TRN) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike, Buyback
In a shareholder-friendly move, Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN announced a hike in its dividend payout. TRN’s board of directors has announced a dividend hike of 13%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 23 cents per share to 26 cents. The raised dividend, reflecting Trinity’s 235th consecutively paid dividend, will be paid out on Jan 31, 2023, to all its shareholders of record as of Jan 13, 2023. The move reflects TRN’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
NASDAQ
Construction Partners (ROAD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Construction Partners Inc (Symbol: ROAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.12, changing hands as low as $26.00 per share. Construction Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 3 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up
Many dividend stocks pay well above the S&P 500's average return. Dividend stocks also offer the potential for long-term stock price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: BMY,ZTS,PFE,MDT,VICI
Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-seven cents per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2023. This quarterly dividend represents a 5.6% increase over last year's quarterly dividend rate of fifty-four cents per share. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2023 is $2.28 per share. This marks the fourteenth consecutive fiscal year that the company has increased its dividend and the 91st consecutive year that the company has paid a dividend.
NASDAQ
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
This REIT has a long track record of increasing its annual dividend payouts and is well-positioned to weather a recession.
