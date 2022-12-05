ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Suspect found guilty of 2018 shooting murder in Taft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder for his role in the 2018 deadly shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a Kern County District Attorney's press release. On June 13, 2018, just before 6 a.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Shop with a Cop rewards 17 children in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Tehachapi Police Department welcomed 17 children at their annual Shop with a Cop. Children were treated to Hungry Howie’s Pizza at the police station with law officers. They said in a Facebook post, after a visit from Santa, kids...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD looking for teen allegedly involved in several thefts at Valley Plaza

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Bakersfield Police say they are looking for a teenager wanted for robbery that took place at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield on October 16. Officials say during the incident at a business inside the mall, the teenager pepper sprayed the victim. Police are describing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP to hold toy drive at the Stockdale Highway Target

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The California Highway Patrol is making the holidays special for children in need this season as they will be holding a toy drop-off event at the Stockdale Target. As a part of the CHiPs for Kids campaign, CHP said that the event will be from...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Memorial services set for Kern firefighter Mark Schmidt

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Memorial services will be held next week for Mark Schmidt, 61, the Kern County firefighter who passed away Nov. 27, after a battle with cancer. Schmidt is a 17-year veteran with the department. Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Valley Baptist Church,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Vagabond Inn double murder set for jury trial, suspect pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man suspected of shooting and killing Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga and Cristobal Hernandez in August 2022 pleaded not guilty to all counts Thursday, according to court officials. Vicente Niko Williams, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, demanded a trial by jury and denied...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Omni Family Health opens new facility in NW Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Omni Family Health celebrated the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art health center in northwest Bakersfield. This new location on 3800 Mall View Road, near Oswell Street, will offer family practice, dental, behavioral health, free prescription delivery, and more. Omni Family Health is a growing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Closures coming to Kern County prisons

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi first opened in 1933, as a women's prison, that's according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website. About twenty years later after the Tehachapi earthquake, it closed. It reopened a few years later as a male prison....
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County enters third year of drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County officially reached its 2 year anniversary of the drought today. Unfortunately, this drought doesn’t seem to be going anywhere as we now enter our third year, and water services are asking consumers to cut back on water usage. This is especially true...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Dr. Jasmeet Bains introduced first bill to combat fentanyl crisis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dr. Jasmeet Bains is the new Assemblywoman for California’s 35th district, and is already making big moves to address some of Kern County’s big problems. “I’m not a politician, I’m a doctor, so I’m going to get working on the things that I...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Check presented to Honor Flight Kern from Arvin High School JROTC

ARVIN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A check of $2,500 was presented to Honor Flight Kern County (HFKC) Wednesday morning in Arvin, raised by the Arvin High School's JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps). "What you're looking at here is living proof of honor, discipline, sacrifice, grit - anything this world...
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Should you try Pilk and cookies this year?

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Pepsi is encouraging you this Christmas to drink Pepsi and milk together. They call it PILK. Actress Lindsay Lohan is the spokesperson for the advertising campaign. She calls the drink, "Dirty". The Eyewitness News Mornings team: Aaron Perlman, Fiona Daghir and Tony Salazar try it out.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

CA lawmakers propose bill that will supply schools with Narcan

BAKERSFIELD, California (KBAK/FOX58) — The fentanyl crisis has made its way to schools, a series of overdoses among students have been reported state wide. The California Department of Public Health reported a total of 200 teenage fentanyl overdoses in 2021 alone. California lawmakers have now introduced legislation that aims...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

