BPD looking for suspected driver involved in hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspected driver in a hit-and-run that killed a person on the Stockdale Highway. Police said the crash happened on December 4 around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of the Stockdale Highway and McDonald Way.
KCSO release body camera footage of Tehachapi officer-involved shooting, officers cleared
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in Tehachapi from Nov. 2022 that ended with a suspect being shot multiple times after lunging at deputies and Tehachapi Police Department officers with knives, according to footage from KCSO. The incident...
Suspect found guilty of 2018 shooting murder in Taft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder for his role in the 2018 deadly shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a Kern County District Attorney's press release. On June 13, 2018, just before 6 a.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office...
Shop with a Cop rewards 17 children in Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Tehachapi Police Department welcomed 17 children at their annual Shop with a Cop. Children were treated to Hungry Howie’s Pizza at the police station with law officers. They said in a Facebook post, after a visit from Santa, kids...
BPD looking for teen allegedly involved in several thefts at Valley Plaza
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Bakersfield Police say they are looking for a teenager wanted for robbery that took place at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield on October 16. Officials say during the incident at a business inside the mall, the teenager pepper sprayed the victim. Police are describing...
CHP to hold toy drive at the Stockdale Highway Target
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The California Highway Patrol is making the holidays special for children in need this season as they will be holding a toy drop-off event at the Stockdale Target. As a part of the CHiPs for Kids campaign, CHP said that the event will be from...
Memorial services set for Kern firefighter Mark Schmidt
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Memorial services will be held next week for Mark Schmidt, 61, the Kern County firefighter who passed away Nov. 27, after a battle with cancer. Schmidt is a 17-year veteran with the department. Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Valley Baptist Church,...
Bakersfield CHP: Learn safe driving habits and more at CHP's Start Smart program
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Recent data published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that 189,950 young drivers were injured in traffic crashes in 2020. While in 2019, it may have decreased by seven percent compared to 2020, it is nonetheless alarming. It's why the Bakersfield California Highway...
Missing Bakersfield teen rescued in San Luis Obispo County's Pirates Cove
SAN LUIS OBSIPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing Bakersfield 17-year-old was found safely Wednesday in a remote water area near Pirates Cove, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in a press release. The unidentified teen was reported missing by family Tuesday. Deputies found the missing...
Vagabond Inn double murder set for jury trial, suspect pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man suspected of shooting and killing Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga and Cristobal Hernandez in August 2022 pleaded not guilty to all counts Thursday, according to court officials. Vicente Niko Williams, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, demanded a trial by jury and denied...
Omni Family Health opens new facility in NW Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Omni Family Health celebrated the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art health center in northwest Bakersfield. This new location on 3800 Mall View Road, near Oswell Street, will offer family practice, dental, behavioral health, free prescription delivery, and more. Omni Family Health is a growing...
Kern County man remains missing after visiting family for Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “He gave me a hug and he left, I have yet to see him since," said Ronda Craig, mother of Nathan Jackson. It's been nearly two weeks since a local family has heard from their loved one. Nathan Jackson surprised his mom Ronda Craig...
Closures coming to Kern County prisons
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi first opened in 1933, as a women's prison, that's according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website. About twenty years later after the Tehachapi earthquake, it closed. It reopened a few years later as a male prison....
Kern County enters third year of drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County officially reached its 2 year anniversary of the drought today. Unfortunately, this drought doesn’t seem to be going anywhere as we now enter our third year, and water services are asking consumers to cut back on water usage. This is especially true...
Dr. Jasmeet Bains introduced first bill to combat fentanyl crisis
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dr. Jasmeet Bains is the new Assemblywoman for California’s 35th district, and is already making big moves to address some of Kern County’s big problems. “I’m not a politician, I’m a doctor, so I’m going to get working on the things that I...
Check presented to Honor Flight Kern from Arvin High School JROTC
ARVIN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A check of $2,500 was presented to Honor Flight Kern County (HFKC) Wednesday morning in Arvin, raised by the Arvin High School's JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps). "What you're looking at here is living proof of honor, discipline, sacrifice, grit - anything this world...
Celebrate the magic of the holiday season at the annual Bakersfield Holiday Market
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's that time of the year again when people shop for the holiday season. What better way to support local businesses and an organization that gives back to our community than attending a vendor market?. The Junior League of Bakersfield, JLB, is getting into the...
Should you try Pilk and cookies this year?
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Pepsi is encouraging you this Christmas to drink Pepsi and milk together. They call it PILK. Actress Lindsay Lohan is the spokesperson for the advertising campaign. She calls the drink, "Dirty". The Eyewitness News Mornings team: Aaron Perlman, Fiona Daghir and Tony Salazar try it out.
CalGem tells oil well company what they have to do after oil rig explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Earlier this year CalGEM issued an emergency order to the owner of the well to plug it in order to protect public health and safety. MMI Services was contracted out to fix the high pressure levels. Now, CalGEM want's answers from the company. "The oil...
CA lawmakers propose bill that will supply schools with Narcan
BAKERSFIELD, California (KBAK/FOX58) — The fentanyl crisis has made its way to schools, a series of overdoses among students have been reported state wide. The California Department of Public Health reported a total of 200 teenage fentanyl overdoses in 2021 alone. California lawmakers have now introduced legislation that aims...
