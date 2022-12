Several area high school and middle school basketball teams were in action Tuesday. The West Liberty-Salem varsity girls lost to West Jefferson 34-29. Chaley Wade led the Lady Tigers with 12 points, Bailey Poppe had 6 points, Lilly Weaver, Megan Hollar, and Ava Astroino each scored 3 points, and Maddie Cole tallied 2 points.

WEST LIBERTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO