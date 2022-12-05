Read full article on original website
virginiamercury.com
An Arlington push for stronger swatting laws and more Va. headlines
• Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder gave congressional testimony that was “often evasive or misleading,” according to a report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has been looking into a variety of misconduct allegations surrounding the team.—Washington Post. • William Fowler, a former...
Virginia officials say more than 10,500 felons remained on voter rolls after re-offending
Another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday. The Virginia Department of Elections said it discovered the issue while conducting list maintenance as the...
Loudoun superintendent fired after grand jury report and more Va. headlines
• The NCAA is granting another year of eligibility to all University of Virginia football players who were playing in their final year this season. The move comes in response to the mass shooting last month that left three players dead and led the team to cancel several games.—Daily Progress.
Jail deaths and suicides soar and more Va. headlines
• The former Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old girl in California and killed three members of family was detained and hospitalized in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father, according to Virginia police records. A spokesman for the Virginia State Police said the agency conducted a “thorough background check” before admitting him to a law enforcement academy five years later.—Los Angeles Times.
