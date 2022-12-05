ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

virginiamercury.com

An Arlington push for stronger swatting laws and more Va. headlines

• Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder gave congressional testimony that was “often evasive or misleading,” according to a report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has been looking into a variety of misconduct allegations surrounding the team.—Washington Post. • William Fowler, a former...
virginiamercury.com

Jail deaths and suicides soar and more Va. headlines

• The former Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old girl in California and killed three members of family was detained and hospitalized in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father, according to Virginia police records. A spokesman for the Virginia State Police said the agency conducted a “thorough background check” before admitting him to a law enforcement academy five years later.—Los Angeles Times.
VIRGINIA STATE

