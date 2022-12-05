What started out as one woman’s goal to help her community without having a bunch of money, has turned into helping over 200 families keep warm every winter. Gina Wenger, of Harper, began Winter Warm-up 19 years ago to somehow help her community without spending money she didn’t have. After some brainstorming with her parents, she decided that there were things in her own home that she wasn’t using, that she could donate to those in need.

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO