Lewistown, OH

peakofohio.com

Hudson, Powell named WL-S Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem High School recently announced its seniors of the month. School Activities and Awards: NHS, Show Choir, Musical, Golf, Link Crew, Calc Club, Key Club, Drama Club, French Club, Marching Band, Pep Band, Book Club. If I were principal for a day: I would require teachers to only distribute...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Yoder captures BMS Spelling Bee

Bellefontaine Middle School held its annual spelling bee Wednesday afternoon. 30 students in grades 6-8 competed in the bee, which was held in the library. In the 16th round, seventh-grader Caden Yoder correctly spelled “undine” to become the champion. Classmate Sloan Stolly was runner-up. Both students have qualified...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Wilson wins Bellefontaine Intermediate School Spelling Bee

Bellefontaine Intermediate School held its annual spelling bee on Tuesday. 34 fifth-graders competed in the bee, which was held in the gym. Fellow fifth-graders along with family members were spectators. In the 9th round, Eva Wilson correctly spelled “torment” to become the champion. William Campbell was runner-up. Both...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

William Samuel “Sam” Miller

William Samuel "Sam" Miller, 55, of Bellefontaine, passed away peacefully at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Circleville, Ohio on September 25, 1967, a son of the late William Woodrow and Irene (Butcher) Miller. On June 18, 1990,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Ernie C. Butler

Ernie C. Butler, 77 of Bellefontaine passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Lima Memorial Hospital. Ernie was born November 17, 1945, in Morehead, KY to the late Johnny “Dan” and Celia L. (Johnson) Butler. On January 14, 1964, in Bellefontaine he married the love of his life Janice D. Earick, who survives.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

United Way Campaign hits homestretch with goal in reach

With three weeks remaining in the year and in the 2022 United Way Campaign, the organization reports pledges have exceeded the $952,000 mark and the stretch goal of $1.1 million is within reach. “Logan County is a true example of a community filled with compassion,” said Bethany Watts of Richwood...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

LaDonna Jean “Johnni” Bates

LaDonna Jean “Johnni” Bates, 88, of Homosassa, FL and formerly of Zanesfield, OH, passed away at 6:30 am on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Cypress Cove Care Center, Crystal River, Florida. Mom was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on October 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Oval and...
HOMOSASSA, FL
peakofohio.com

Annual Winter Warm-up to be held Saturday

What started out as one woman’s goal to help her community without having a bunch of money, has turned into helping over 200 families keep warm every winter. Gina Wenger, of Harper, began Winter Warm-up 19 years ago to somehow help her community without spending money she didn’t have. After some brainstorming with her parents, she decided that there were things in her own home that she wasn’t using, that she could donate to those in need.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

David L. Judd

David L. Judd, 69, of West Mansfield, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born in La Porte, Indiana, on March 10, 1953, to the late David Judd and Martha (Si) Cornwell. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Rosebrook, his daughter, Katherine “Cricket” Judd-Moon, and his sister, Sandy Judd.
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Richard F. “Dick” Carpenter

Richard F. “Dick” Carpenter, 84, of Huntsville, formerly of West Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his residence following several months of failing health. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Dick was a 1957 graduate of Bokescreek Local High School. He first worked...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Urbana’s Hildebrand & Rogan earn 1st Team All-Ohio, Lakers’ Morrison named to Honorable Mention team

The Divisions IV (4) and V (5) All-Ohio football teams were announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Defensive Player of the Year: Owen Davis, North Union. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
URBANA, OH
peakofohio.com

Nancy Dilley-Smith

Nancy Dilley-Smith, of Zanesfield, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, after a short hospitalization. Nancy was born on February 9, 1953, in Painesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Mildred Dilley. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bruce Smith, a sister Joan Wilson, a...
ZANESFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Clement named NCAC Player of the Week

A Bellefontaine alum continues to shine in men’s college basketball. Ohio Wesleyan senior standout Jack Clement has been named a North Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week for the week of November 28th. Clement, a sharpshooting guard, was named the Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week. Clement...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Accidental death in Hardin County under investigation

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental death of a Kenton man. Deputies were called out to a residence in the 8,000 block of Flora Street Tuesday afternoon, around 12:30, where 45-year-old Billy Shears was reported to be in medical distress due to an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Traffic light knocked down after car-semi accident in Bellefontaine

A semi-car accident shut down parts of Sandusky Avenue and Hayes Street in Bellefontaine for several hours Thursday night. Bellefontaine Police reported the driver of the semi had to be mechanically extricated. A hazmat team responded to clean up diesel fuel that leaked from the semi. The intersection at Sandusky...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge

A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
LIMA, OH

