Hudson, Powell named WL-S Seniors of the Month
West Liberty-Salem High School recently announced its seniors of the month. School Activities and Awards: NHS, Show Choir, Musical, Golf, Link Crew, Calc Club, Key Club, Drama Club, French Club, Marching Band, Pep Band, Book Club. If I were principal for a day: I would require teachers to only distribute...
Yoder captures BMS Spelling Bee
Bellefontaine Middle School held its annual spelling bee Wednesday afternoon. 30 students in grades 6-8 competed in the bee, which was held in the library. In the 16th round, seventh-grader Caden Yoder correctly spelled “undine” to become the champion. Classmate Sloan Stolly was runner-up. Both students have qualified...
Wilson wins Bellefontaine Intermediate School Spelling Bee
Bellefontaine Intermediate School held its annual spelling bee on Tuesday. 34 fifth-graders competed in the bee, which was held in the gym. Fellow fifth-graders along with family members were spectators. In the 9th round, Eva Wilson correctly spelled “torment” to become the champion. William Campbell was runner-up. Both...
William Samuel “Sam” Miller
William Samuel "Sam" Miller, 55, of Bellefontaine, passed away peacefully at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Circleville, Ohio on September 25, 1967, a son of the late William Woodrow and Irene (Butcher) Miller. On June 18, 1990,...
Bellefontaine Park Board recognizes Karen Brady who will retire after 22 years of service
The Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District met for the final time in 2022 Tuesday night in Council Chambers. The highlight of the evening was the recognition of 22-year member Karen Brady’s final meeting with the board. District Superintendent Kris Myers informed the board that the youth basketball season is currently...
Ernie C. Butler
Ernie C. Butler, 77 of Bellefontaine passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Lima Memorial Hospital. Ernie was born November 17, 1945, in Morehead, KY to the late Johnny “Dan” and Celia L. (Johnson) Butler. On January 14, 1964, in Bellefontaine he married the love of his life Janice D. Earick, who survives.
United Way Campaign hits homestretch with goal in reach
With three weeks remaining in the year and in the 2022 United Way Campaign, the organization reports pledges have exceeded the $952,000 mark and the stretch goal of $1.1 million is within reach. “Logan County is a true example of a community filled with compassion,” said Bethany Watts of Richwood...
LaDonna Jean “Johnni” Bates
LaDonna Jean “Johnni” Bates, 88, of Homosassa, FL and formerly of Zanesfield, OH, passed away at 6:30 am on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Cypress Cove Care Center, Crystal River, Florida. Mom was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on October 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Oval and...
Annual Winter Warm-up to be held Saturday
What started out as one woman’s goal to help her community without having a bunch of money, has turned into helping over 200 families keep warm every winter. Gina Wenger, of Harper, began Winter Warm-up 19 years ago to somehow help her community without spending money she didn’t have. After some brainstorming with her parents, she decided that there were things in her own home that she wasn’t using, that she could donate to those in need.
David L. Judd
David L. Judd, 69, of West Mansfield, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born in La Porte, Indiana, on March 10, 1953, to the late David Judd and Martha (Si) Cornwell. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Rosebrook, his daughter, Katherine “Cricket” Judd-Moon, and his sister, Sandy Judd.
Richard F. “Dick” Carpenter
Richard F. “Dick” Carpenter, 84, of Huntsville, formerly of West Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his residence following several months of failing health. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Dick was a 1957 graduate of Bokescreek Local High School. He first worked...
Urbana’s Hildebrand & Rogan earn 1st Team All-Ohio, Lakers’ Morrison named to Honorable Mention team
The Divisions IV (4) and V (5) All-Ohio football teams were announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Defensive Player of the Year: Owen Davis, North Union. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
Nancy Dilley-Smith
Nancy Dilley-Smith, of Zanesfield, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, after a short hospitalization. Nancy was born on February 9, 1953, in Painesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Mildred Dilley. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bruce Smith, a sister Joan Wilson, a...
Burrey leads Lady Raiders past London; Triad secures first win – Wednesday varsity girls results
The Bellefontaine varsity team lost to North Union 42-31. The Lady Chieftains fall to 5-2. The Benjamin Logan varsity team beat London 46-30. For the Lady Raiders, Mya Burrey scored a game-high 20 points, Mia Stahler added 16 points, and Kyndal Cronkleton pitched in 5 points. Benjamin Logan improves to...
WL-S splits with West Jefferson, Raider boys fall to Kenton – Tuesday basketball results
Several area high school and middle school basketball teams were in action Tuesday. The West Liberty-Salem varsity girls lost to West Jefferson 34-29. Chaley Wade led the Lady Tigers with 12 points, Bailey Poppe had 6 points, Lilly Weaver, Megan Hollar, and Ava Astroino each scored 3 points, and Maddie Cole tallied 2 points.
Clement named NCAC Player of the Week
A Bellefontaine alum continues to shine in men’s college basketball. Ohio Wesleyan senior standout Jack Clement has been named a North Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week for the week of November 28th. Clement, a sharpshooting guard, was named the Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week. Clement...
Accidental death in Hardin County under investigation
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental death of a Kenton man. Deputies were called out to a residence in the 8,000 block of Flora Street Tuesday afternoon, around 12:30, where 45-year-old Billy Shears was reported to be in medical distress due to an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound.
UPDATED: Champaign Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fiery two-vehicle fatal crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash that occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road, near State Route 296, Tuesday morning around 10:30. The report states a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Lisa Courter, 57 of Urbana, was northbound on Clark Road when...
Traffic light knocked down after car-semi accident in Bellefontaine
A semi-car accident shut down parts of Sandusky Avenue and Hayes Street in Bellefontaine for several hours Thursday night. Bellefontaine Police reported the driver of the semi had to be mechanically extricated. A hazmat team responded to clean up diesel fuel that leaked from the semi. The intersection at Sandusky...
Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge
A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
