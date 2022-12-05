ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California lawmakers to meet, eye big oil's high gas prices

By The Associated Press
California lawmakers are preparing to return to work for a special session on gas prices. State lawmakers are scheduled to convene on Monday to swear in new members and elect leaders for the 2023 legislative session.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has also called lawmakers into a special session on that same day to begin work on a proposed penalty for oil companies when their profits surpass a certain threshold.

The proposal likely won't be debated until January. More than a quarter of the Legislature's 120 lawmakers could be new members following the November elections, depending on the outcome of some close races.

