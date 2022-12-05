Read full article on original website
State officials are highlighting safe driving tips for older drivers this week in Pennsylvania. PennDOT, state police, and the Department of Aging are teaming up to bring attention to Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. Kurt Myers of PennDOT says that as the state’s population ages, there are more elderly drivers on the road.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is continuing efforts to protect the state’s economy by preventing damage caused by invasive species. Ag Secretary Russell Redding says invasive species are always positioned to endanger the state’s economy. “Increasingly in the last couple of years, the threats continue to grow. The...
