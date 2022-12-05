Read full article on original website
Bake Off's Noel Fielding reacts to Matt Lucas announcing he's quit the show
The Great British Bake Off's Noel Fielding has paid tribute to Matt Lucas after he announced his departure from the show this week. Following Sandi Toksvig's exit in 2020, Fielding and Lucas co-hosted the popular baking format for three series in total, with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood joining them with their expertise.
Bake Off's Sandro Farmhouse reacts to fans thirsting for him online
Sandro Farmhouse was a runner-up in this year’s Great British Bake Off, but he was certainly a winner when it came to the nation’s hearts. Now, the 30-year-old nanny and fitness fanatic has revealed how he has coped with his fame from the tent. Sandro shared (via Metro):...
The Great British Bake Off announces celebrity line-up for Christmas special
The Great British Bake Off has announced its star-studded line-up for the Christmas special. The show will air the festive episode on Christmas Eve (December 24) at 8.25pm on Channel 4, as five celebrities go head-to-head to prove their baking chops. They are Blackadder's Tony Robinson, The Big Breakfast's Gaby...
EastEnders producer addresses missing characters in Dot Branning's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the big returns – and notable absences – in Dot Branning's funeral episodes. Some familiar faces will head back to Walford next week as the local community gathers to pay its respects to Dot following her sad death.
Line of Duty star explains tense interrogation scenes in A Spy Among Friends
Line of Duty favourite Anna Maxwell Martin is well-versed in interrogation scenes, so naturally, she has a few thoughts on those within A Spy Among Friends. The actress plays Lily Thomas opposite Guy Pearce's Kim Philby and Damian Lewis's Nicholas Elliott in the new ITVX espionage thriller, and while exclusively catching up with Digital Spy, we asked her to dive into some pivotal one-on-one sequences.
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks reveals Shirley twist in Janine story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has responded to upcoming scenes where Shirley Carter becomes suspicious of Janine Butcher. Janine is currently in the midst of plotting her dream wedding to Mick Carter and their impending departure from the Square, not aware that Shirley suspects she's having an affair.
The Grinch horror parody The Mean One is a twisted festive offering
Next year, we're going to be seeing Winnie the Pooh as we've never seen him before in a much-talked-about horror movie. Slashing into cinemas ahead of that movie though is another take on a beloved family favourite: the Grinch. Well, The Mean One is technically a horror parody of that...
Law and Order: SVU star says goodbye to the show after 13 seasons
Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. Law and Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish has said goodbye to the show after 13 seasons. The actress, who played Amanda Rollins since 2011, bid farewell in last night’s (December 8) episode, with the detective marrying Sonny (Peter Scanavino) before taking a new job at Fordham University.
Simon Cowell teases new reality show with former X Factor contestant
Simon Cowell has teased the possibility of a new reality show with former The X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan. Appearing on The One Show last night (December 8) with the singer-songwriter, Cowell was asked by host Alex Jones if there was a "new vehicle to re-feed that pop engine", with the pair hinting that a new show could be in the works.
Best Christmas TV for 2022 – What's on across Netflix, Disney Plus, the BBC and more
Christmas television season is upon us and, with so much available to watch across the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and beyond, we thought we'd give you a helping hand by compiling a guide to the very best TV to tune in for now we're reaching the end of 2022. (After just movies on TV this Christmas? We've got you covered.)
Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe shares baffled reaction to promo picture
A promotional shot for Ghosts Christmas Special has left Mike Cooper actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe feeling a little confused. Newly uploaded by the BBC Press Office's Twitter on December 6, the image in question features Mike and his wife Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) sitting down on the sofa while the various haunters of Button House crowd around them.
EastEnders' Dot Branning to get special ending theme in funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air a new version of the soap's ending theme next week as a tribute to June Brown's iconic character Dot Branning. A special episode next week will see Walford residents past and present gather to pay their respects to Dot following the sad news that she has died.
EastEnders' Zack Hudson flees from Walford after baby news
EastEnders spoilers follow. Tonight's (December 7) episode of EastEnders saw Zack Hudson decide to leave Walford after he discovered Whitney Dean's shock baby news. Preoccupied with his first shift at the restaurant, Zack ignored Whitney when she tried to talk. She later confided in Chelsea that she'd been unable to tell Zack about the baby, revealing her concerns that he's too much of a player to be a dad.
EastEnders boss explains Sonia Fowler focus in Dot Branning's death storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the decision for Sonia Fowler to play the central role in Dot Branning's death storyline. Sonia has taken centre stage in emotional scenes this month following the sad news that her beloved grandmother Dot had passed away in Ireland.
Line of Duty star Stephen Graham lands next movie role
Line of Duty star Stephen Graham has landed his next movie role in Blitz, an upcoming wartime drama from 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen. Graham will be joined by Little Women actress Saoirse Ronan and See How They Run's Harris Dickinson. Also in the cast are Erin Kellyman (Willow), Kathy Burke (Absolutely Fabulous), singer Paul Weller and newcomer Elliott Heffernan (via Deadline).
Death in Paradise season 12 return date confirmed following Christmas special
Death In Paradise will return for its 12th series sooner than we had hoped, just after the festive special. Season 11 of the hit show aired earlier this year, and viewers watched as DS Florence Cassell (played by Joséphine Jobert) left the show. The cast of the beloved series...
Coronation Street airs Griff’s shocking move in alt-right storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Griff has pulled a vile move in his extremism storyline, continuing spreading racist misinformation in Weatherfield. In tonight's (December 8) double bill, Griff (Michael Condron) confronted councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) in the street over her proposal to help refugees. She stood in stunned...
Casualty star Arin Smethurst praises show for exploring Sah's backstory
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star Arin Smethurst has praised the show for how they handled the backstory for their character Sah Brockner. Speaking exclusively with Digital Spy, Smethurst said they were glad to see the show acknowledge Sah's trans and non-binary identity, while also making sure it wasn't the character's only storyline.
First look at Succession and Locke & Key stars in Cat Person movie
Succession's Nicholas Braun and Locke & Key's Emilia Jones appear in a first look at new movie Cat Person. The psychological thriller is based on a viral New Yorker story from 2017, and follows a 20-year-old college student called Margot who strikes a friendship over text with a 34-year-old man called Robert.
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy promises new direction for Sonia Fowler
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has promised happier times for her character Sonia Fowler. The fan favourite has been tipped for a new romance storyline when Dot Branning's great-nephew Reiss Colwell arrives in Albert Square next week. Reiss arrives in Walford to pay his last respects to Dot...
