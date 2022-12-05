ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Township, MI

State Treasurer Reminding Residents Of Unclaimed Property

Pennsylvania is making a push to reunite unclaimed property with its rightful owners. According to State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, her department has about $4 billion worth of property that belongs to state residents or their descendants. She says that Pennsylvania has joined the national effort known as MissingMoney.com, which provides...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ag Secretary Stresses Threat Of Invasive Species To Plant Industry

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is continuing efforts to protect the state’s economy by preventing damage caused by invasive species. Ag Secretary Russell Redding says invasive species are always positioned to endanger the state’s economy. “Increasingly in the last couple of years, the threats continue to grow. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

