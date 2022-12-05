ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Carol FromFlorida
4d ago

Wow, this guy with a gun for protection? From what? Two very old people with cranky attitudes. This is very hard to wrap your mind around. Oh my gosh the family who now have to bury their parents/grandparents at Christmas time.

cw34.com

Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge

RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says

Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

IRCSO: Two Arrested and Charged with Animal Cruelty and Fraud

Indian River County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that a months-long investigation of a puppy mill has resulted in the arrest of two people on animal cruelty charges. The investigation, 'Dubbed 'Operation Blue's Clues', found dogs that were being held in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside a Vero Beach home.
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Police investigating suspected migrant landing, 13 in custody

PALM BEACH — Town police are investigating a suspected migrant landing along a beach in Palm Beach on Friday morning. Thirteen people, 12 of which are from Haiti with one from Ukraine, were in custody after witnesses said they arrived off the coast in a 25-foot fishing boat at about 7:45 a.m. and fled toward the shore on the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard, about one-third of a mile north of the Lake Worth Beach bridge, Palm Beach Police said.
PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL

