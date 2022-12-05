PALM BEACH — Town police are investigating a suspected migrant landing along a beach in Palm Beach on Friday morning. Thirteen people, 12 of which are from Haiti with one from Ukraine, were in custody after witnesses said they arrived off the coast in a 25-foot fishing boat at about 7:45 a.m. and fled toward the shore on the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard, about one-third of a mile north of the Lake Worth Beach bridge, Palm Beach Police said.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO