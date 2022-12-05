Read full article on original website
Valee shares new album VACABULAREE
Looking back on Valee‘s emergence from the Chicago rap world in 2017, it’s kind of unsurprising that so many rappers copied his flow. He sounds completely unbothered in a way that doesn’t suggest mastery of a mood so much as a complete embodiment of it, like a monk with face tattoos. No one could capture the Valee wave quite like the original, though, and he managed to secure a devoted cult fanbase, a gold record in “Womp Womp” featuring Jeremih, and a label deal with G.O.O.D. Music prior to its founder’s Nazi controversy.
SBTRKT shares new song “Forward” featuring Leilah
SBTRKT has dropped new song "Forward," the U.K. producer's fourth single of 2022. Press materials note that an album will follow in the new year. Scroll down to hear the new song now. "Forward" was first previewed in the video for Drake and 21 Savage's "Jimmy Cooks" music video. A...
Skiifall shares new song “Fam Without Blood”
Montreal rapper Skiifall stormed 2021 with a string of great releases, including the three-track EP WOIIYOIE TAPES Vol. 1 and “Ting Tun Up. Pt. II,” a song with Knucks that was our second favorite of the year. He’s kept things similarly steady in 2022, releasing the solo single “Bloodclarrt Business,” touring with BADBADNOTGOOD, and being featured on “What If“ by Lil Silva. On Friday, he broke the hiatus once more with a new single called “Fam Without Blood.”
Song You Need: Boldy James and Jabee’s tasteful decadence
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Oklahoma City rapper Jabee is gearing up for the release of Good, the third EP of a four-part series to be titled Am I Good Enough. November’s “Black Star” gave us the first taste of the forthcoming project, which will follow August’s Am and October’s I on December 16, with Enough’s release date still TBA. Good is produced entirely by Conductor Williams, who brought his Griselda teammate Boldy James in tow for today’s single, “Indulgence.” Conductor’s slow, throwback beat sets the tone for a contemplative track in which both emcees muse on the pitfalls of greed without rejecting it entirely.
Lana Del Rey announces new album, shares lead single
Lana Del Rey is back. On March 10, 2023, the acclaimed singer-songwriter will share her ninth studio album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. Today, you can hear the project's soaring title track, written by Lana Del Rey and Mike Hermosa and produced by Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes. Listen below.
Taylor Swift to direct her first movie
Taylor Swift will write and direct her first movie, Searchlight Pictures has announced. The studio, home to recent Oscar winners including Nomadland and The Shape of Water, will release the movie. Further details, including a title, plot, and release date, are unnanounced at this stage. “Taylor is a once in...
Song You Need: Let The Necks seep into your soul
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Over the course of 35 years and 18 studio albums, The Necks have slowly let us into their bizarre, wonderful realm. Pianist Chris Abrahams, drummer Tony Buck, and bassist Lloyd Swanton are brilliant sound crafters and masterful musicians. More importantly, though, the insatiable curiosity that brought the Australian avant-jazz trio together in 1987, and has since produced some of the most captivating improvised live performances on record, has persevered through all that time and music, holding them together like fly paper.
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
Paramore share new single/video “The News”
Are back with "The News," the second single from the pop-punk veterans' upcoming album This Is Why. Like the album's title track, "The News" is an anxious reflection of our perpetual global instability, but here Hayley Williams and co. have a solution beyond self-isolation: cutting out the doomscrolling. Watch the track's music video, inspired by horror movies such as David Cronenberg's Videodrome, below.
Boldy James announces new album Be That As It May, his fourth of the year
Boldy James has kept himself busy in 2022, dropping three albums in the space of six months. Next week he will up his number to four when he shares Be That As It May. A preview of the album, titled "Footprints," can be found below. "Footprints" is produced by Italian...
Kanye West debuted a new song on Alex Jones’ InfoWars
Kanye West has shared his first new music since Donda 2 arrived in February, dropping "Someday We'll All Be Free" on Instagram and Alex Jones' InfoWars on Wednesday night. The song samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song of the same name and includes Ye rapping that he "Wasn’t given a fair hand" as well as claiming "everyone’s a Karen, When they claim they care."
Watch SZA”s “Nobody Gets Me” music video
SZA's fantastic, just-released album SOS contains a lovely little Mazzy Star moment in "Nobody Gets Me," an acoustic ballad that could be the toxic sibling of "Fade Into You." That track got a set of visuals on Friday as the internet continued to digest SOS, and while the black-and-white clip is quite bare-bones (it's just SZA singing on some rooftops), so is the song, and it works really well. Check it out above.
Watch Brandon Banks’ Natural Progressions short film
Back in June, Inglewood singer-songwriter Brandon Banks shared Natural Progressions, a lush tapestry of slick neo-soul and rawer, funkier sounds. Today, he’s returning with the project’s nine-minute visual companion piece, directed by Jacob “Kuba” Bojsza and bearing the same name as its source material. The clip...
Icewear Vezzo shares Paint The City, a Gangsta Grillz mixtape
Icewear Vezzo has joined forces with DJ Drama for Paint The City, a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. The 15-track project features verses from Jeezy, Future, Peezy, G.T., Kodak Black, and 2 Chainz, and production by Maxx Beatz, Antt Beatz, Smoke Beats, D Nell, FTO Melly, Machu, Yaskree, K9 Made It, Tape Kidd, Forever Rollin, and June Da Genius. It includes two previously released singles: August’s “It’s All On U” feat. Kodak Black and “One Time” feat. Jeezy, which dropped over the weekend.
Tobias puts a match to the past in his “House On Fire” video
Tobias' excellent new album Two Birds, which landed last month on the ever-reliable True Panther Sounds, is the sound of an artist escaping the noise to focus on a more elemental truth. After leaving New York, where he had found success as an underfround rap producer, Tobias decamped to Denton, Texas where space, nature, and quiet worked their way into his palette. The result of a period spent reflecting on life and "taking a bunch of mushrooms" left him with a collection of folksy indie rock songs he could feel in his bones.
