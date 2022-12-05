Read full article on original website
The Burl hosts holiday concert for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An eastern Kentucky native is helping his hometown this holiday season. This weekend, Austin Shuck is teaming up with Kentucky Musicians for the 3rd annual Rockin’ Around the Mountain: An Appalachian Christmas. Shuck is the creator of the What the Shuck podcast and...
Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations
The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange …. The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
Winchester chili cook-off held for Kameron May
The Winchester community coming together once again to raise money for the family of 12-year-old Kameron May. The Winchester community coming together once again to raise money for the family of 12-year-old Kameron May. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know...
Richmond couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone. They're celebrating 75 years of marriage. A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone. They're celebrating 75 years of marriage.
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr
Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage Act
A historic decision was made by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, signing The Respect for Marriage Act which federally protects same-sex marriages. The House Vote was 258 to 169, including all Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favor. How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage …. A historic...
Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
'Walking on broken glass': Local woman shares journey with stiff person syndrome
"I felt really bad for her. She is going to have a long, tough time. Your life will never be the same," said 75-year-old Maureen Materna, of Rocky River. ‘Walking on broken glass’: Local woman shares journey …. "I felt really bad for her. She is going to have...
Lexington’s Railbird Festival sells out in 3 hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Railbird announced its festival lineup on Tuesday, but tickets are now sold out. On Thursday, Railbird opened up for ticket sales at 12 p.m., but by 3 p.m., they were sold out. Saying on Twitter, “Y’all went for the gold and SOLD OUT #RailbirdFest 2023! See you down in Lexington this June.”
Lexington families receive gifts at The Nest’s 45th annual Reindeer Express
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clients of The Nest spent most of Friday surrounded by toys, clothes, and books just in time for the holidays. The Nest hosted the 45th annual Reindeer Express holiday event at Wild Health Field. Clients had to chance to see and receive the donated gifts. The goal is to create holiday memories for families who have used The Nest’s services.
Bath County students remind us it is the season of giving, not getting
Students in Bath County are keeping priorities straight this holiday season, celebrating the season of giving. Bath County students remind us it is the season of …. Students in Bath County are keeping priorities straight this holiday season, celebrating the season of giving. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb...
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
Live Green Lexington collected 600 campaign signs
Live Green Lexington collected 600 campaign signs too keep them from turning into litter or waste. Live Green Lexington collected 600 campaign signs too keep them from turning into litter or waste. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before you...
Dunbar principal’s administrative leave extended
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Dunbar High School principal Marlon Ball’s administrative leave has been extended, according to his attorney. Ball was placed on administrative leave in early November by Fayette County Public Schools for alleged inappropriate conduct. Ball’s attorney said the leave has been extended by 20...
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
Chatting with the Champs: Frederick Douglass wins first State Title
The Frederick Douglass Broncos (15-0) wrapped up an undefeated season with its first State Title in school history, defeating No. 8 Bowling Green 28-7 at Kroger Field. Chatting with the Champs: Frederick Douglass wins …. The Frederick Douglass Broncos (15-0) wrapped up an undefeated season with its first State Title...
New Lexington outpatient rehabilitation clinic unveiled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington now has a new outpatient rehabilitation clinic, one that features updated equipment. University of Kentucky HealthCare Rehabilitation services unveiled a new outpatient therapy space at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital. The 19,500-square-foot clinic houses three new individual gyms for neurological rehabilitation, orthopedic rehabilitation, and vestibular rehabilitation, as well as a seating and mobility clinic.
Evening weather forecast: 12/09/22
Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Friday evening forecast. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Friday, Dec. 9. Winchester chili cook-off held for Kameron May. The Winchester community coming together once again to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
