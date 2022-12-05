LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Railbird announced its festival lineup on Tuesday, but tickets are now sold out. On Thursday, Railbird opened up for ticket sales at 12 p.m., but by 3 p.m., they were sold out. Saying on Twitter, “Y’all went for the gold and SOLD OUT #RailbirdFest 2023! See you down in Lexington this June.”

