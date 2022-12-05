ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WIS-TV

South Carolina wages rise 6.9%, adds 88,000 more jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said there are 88,019 more jobs in the state compared to last year. Wednesday SCDEW said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages for the second quarter of 2022. It provides...
Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
USDA invests $981 million into rural communities nationwide, SC to receive $37 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly $1 billion into rural communities. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said $981 million in funding will go towards providing resources such as affordable housing and technical assistance, and business opportunities for rural Americans. Over $37 million in loans and grants are being awarded to businesses and entrepreneurs in the Palmetto State.
S.C. Rep. Leon Howard appointed to State Ways and Means Committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Representative Leon Howard has been promoted to the Means and Ways Committee. According to a press release by Richland County, Rep. Howard has been appointed to the committee for the SC General Assembly 125th session (2022-2023). Howard has a decorated history of working...
State senator wants every SC student to eat for free at school next year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the last two years, every student in the country has eaten for free at school, thanks to a federal pandemic-relief program. But Congress declined to continue funding that program this school year, putting hundreds of thousands of South Carolina students at risk of losing access to those free breakfasts and lunches if their families, schools, or districts did not apply to keep them enrolled.
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
SLED charges former Midlands Regional Center employee with assault and battery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), a former Midlands Regional Center employee has been charged with assault & battery third-degree. Officials say on September 14, 2022, Michael Robert Short pushed a patient at the center which led the patient to fall backward onto the...
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The man sought by authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to WOWT that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. Investigators had been looking for...
