Related
WIS-TV
South Carolina receives nearly $6 million in ‘Internet for All’ grant funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said South Carolina is receiving nearly $6 million in grant funding. The money comes as part of the state’s first “Internet for All” grants to deploy high-speed internet networks and digital training. In total the state...
WIS-TV
South Carolina wages rise 6.9%, adds 88,000 more jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said there are 88,019 more jobs in the state compared to last year. Wednesday SCDEW said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages for the second quarter of 2022. It provides...
WIS-TV
Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
WIS-TV
SC’s recidivism rate is the country’s lowest, but it’s even lower for inmate graduates of this program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a ceremony at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday, a group of four inmates harmonized a hymn with the repeated line, “I can’t even walk without you holding my hand.”. That afternoon, 14 of those inmates took their next steps on the...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 0ur Saturday is slated to dry out with rain returning Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds hold steady for our Friday night as showers dissipate late. Lows will fall back to the upper & mid-40s. We’re going to be cooler for the weekend with highs mostly in the upper 50s on Saturday with peeks of sunshine. For Sunday, another front...
WIS-TV
USDA invests $981 million into rural communities nationwide, SC to receive $37 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly $1 billion into rural communities. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said $981 million in funding will go towards providing resources such as affordable housing and technical assistance, and business opportunities for rural Americans. Over $37 million in loans and grants are being awarded to businesses and entrepreneurs in the Palmetto State.
WIS-TV
Groups offering free legal assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Ian in S.C.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -When Hurricane Ian swept through South Carolina, the governor’s office said it destroyed 17 homes, badly damaged hundreds more, and cost state and local agencies more than $25 million. Individual homeowners and renters and other folks who live here have also felt the impact of the...
WIS-TV
S.C. Rep. Leon Howard appointed to State Ways and Means Committee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Representative Leon Howard has been promoted to the Means and Ways Committee. According to a press release by Richland County, Rep. Howard has been appointed to the committee for the SC General Assembly 125th session (2022-2023). Howard has a decorated history of working...
WIS-TV
State senator wants every SC student to eat for free at school next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the last two years, every student in the country has eaten for free at school, thanks to a federal pandemic-relief program. But Congress declined to continue funding that program this school year, putting hundreds of thousands of South Carolina students at risk of losing access to those free breakfasts and lunches if their families, schools, or districts did not apply to keep them enrolled.
WIS-TV
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Midlands Regional Center employee with assault and battery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), a former Midlands Regional Center employee has been charged with assault & battery third-degree. Officials say on September 14, 2022, Michael Robert Short pushed a patient at the center which led the patient to fall backward onto the...
WIS-TV
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The man sought by authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to WOWT that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. Investigators had been looking for...
