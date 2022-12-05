Whether you love or hate Sakai, you’ll only have to use it for one more year — Canvas is the new platform in town. Duke and Duke Kunshan University will transition from Sakai, the current learning management system, to Canvas during the 2023-2024 academic year, according to an email from the Learning Management System Transition Team. Currently, no action is needed from students and instructors and no spring 2023 courses will be affected.

22 HOURS AGO