Chronicle

Duke to switch from Sakai to Canvas as learning management system

Whether you love or hate Sakai, you’ll only have to use it for one more year — Canvas is the new platform in town. Duke and Duke Kunshan University will transition from Sakai, the current learning management system, to Canvas during the 2023-2024 academic year, according to an email from the Learning Management System Transition Team. Currently, no action is needed from students and instructors and no spring 2023 courses will be affected.
Chronicle

Duke releases COVID-19 testing, masking guidelines for spring 2023 semester

Duke released information about COVID-19 guidelines for the spring 2023 semester in a Wednesday afternoon email to students, faculty and staff. Students must get a negative COVID test before arriving on campus, preferably within 72 hours prior to arrival. Duke will not require test results to be submitted to the University but testing prior to arrival is considered part of the Duke Community Standard, according to the email. If a student tests positive, they should contact Student Health and delay their arrival until cleared by Duke.
Chronicle

Line monitors announce new financial aid opportunities for 2022-23 tenting season

Eligible students will soon be able to receive financial aid for Duke’s 2023 tenting season, a new initiative that aims to ease the financial burdens of tenting. The line monitors, Duke’s governing body for tenting, announced the new plan in an information session Thursday evening. Duke Student Government approved the policy Wednesday.

