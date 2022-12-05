Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Duke to switch from Sakai to Canvas as learning management system
Whether you love or hate Sakai, you’ll only have to use it for one more year — Canvas is the new platform in town. Duke and Duke Kunshan University will transition from Sakai, the current learning management system, to Canvas during the 2023-2024 academic year, according to an email from the Learning Management System Transition Team. Currently, no action is needed from students and instructors and no spring 2023 courses will be affected.
Chronicle
Duke releases COVID-19 testing, masking guidelines for spring 2023 semester
Duke released information about COVID-19 guidelines for the spring 2023 semester in a Wednesday afternoon email to students, faculty and staff. Students must get a negative COVID test before arriving on campus, preferably within 72 hours prior to arrival. Duke will not require test results to be submitted to the University but testing prior to arrival is considered part of the Duke Community Standard, according to the email. If a student tests positive, they should contact Student Health and delay their arrival until cleared by Duke.
Chronicle
DSG Senate approves K-Ville tenting policies, hears updates from Mary Pat McMahon on QuadEx, campus space
Duke Student Government senators heard from Mary Pat McMahon, vice provost and vice president of student affairs, about QuadEx, programs and spaces designed to build community on campus at their Wednesday meeting. They also approved updates to Krzyzewskiville tenting policies. McMahon said that “94% members of the Class of 2026”...
Chronicle
Line monitors announce new financial aid opportunities for 2022-23 tenting season
Eligible students will soon be able to receive financial aid for Duke’s 2023 tenting season, a new initiative that aims to ease the financial burdens of tenting. The line monitors, Duke’s governing body for tenting, announced the new plan in an information session Thursday evening. Duke Student Government approved the policy Wednesday.
Chronicle
Sanford School of Public Policy names Jay Pearson as inaugural associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion
The Sanford School of Public Policy announced Jay Pearson, H.M. Foundation associate professor of public policy, as the inaugural associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion. He will assume the role on Jan. 1. Pearson, as part of the school's Senior Leadership Group, will work to ensure Sanford “embraces all...
