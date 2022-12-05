ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea

The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract

Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
BRONX, NY
Mets free-agent reliever in demand as a starter

Starting pitching is in high demand. And as teams look to add to their rotations this offseason, they may look to convert some arms that are accustomed to bullpen use. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Take, for example, Seth Lugo. The right-hander served a relief role for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mets lose right-hander to division rival

Trevor Williams is packing his bags. But he’s not going very far. That’s because the New York Mets free-agent pitcher is landing with the Washington Nationals. MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reports “The Nationals are signing RHP Trevor Williams to a 2-year deal. 30-year-old bounced between rotation and bullpen this season with Mets, posting a 3.21 ERA and 1.227 WHIP across 89.2 IP. Could wind up as Nats’ No. 5 starter or long reliever.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
MEXICO, NY
Yankees watch rival lose the face of its franchise

Xander Bogaerts is officially parting with the Boston Red Sox and heading far away. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The shortstop agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract late Wednesday with the San Diego Padres, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The Padres payroll now exceeds $250 million.
BOSTON, MA
Mets interested in re-signing ex-Yankees reliever

Adam Ottavino might get a chance to run it back in Queens. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Adam Ottavino remains on the Mets’ list of potential bullpen returnees. The right-hander is believed to be seeking a multiyear deal after pitching to a 2.06 ERA in 66 appearances for the Mets last season.”
QUEENS, NY
Yankees re-sign slugger Aaron Judge for $360M

UPDATE (8:22 a.m.): MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports “Sources: Aaron Judge is in agreement with the #Yankees.”. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @jonmorosi.”. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports “Aaron Judge had similar offers from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ex-Yankees prospect has shoulder surgery, will miss start of 2023 season

J.P. Feyereisen will be missing the beginning of the 2023 season. The Tampa Bay Rays right-hander underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday. Per NBC Sports Edge: “Feyereisen had a ‘general cleanup of the rotator cuff and labrum’ according to the Rays. The 29-year-old right-hander will not be able to throw for at least four months after missing the end of the 2022 campaign because of shoulder trouble.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
