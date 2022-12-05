Read full article on original website
N.J. wrestlers in the preseason national rankings: 33 wrestlers make the cut
With the wrestling season slated to officially get underway on Dec. 15, plenty of New Jersey wrestlers are turning heads statewide, and nationally. NJ.com takes a look at where the state’s best wrestlers rank nationally, both pound-for-pound and in their respective weight classes.
Holy Ghost (PA) defeats Hun - Boys ice hockey recap
Holy Ghost Prep (PA) snapped Hun’s three-game winning streak with a 7-3 victory over the Raiders at the Ice Land Skating Center in Hamilton. With the loss, Hun fell to 5-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Colonial Valley Conference boys soccer all-stars, 2022
Aidan Grund, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Jr. Carlton Cummings, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Sr. Rory Grace, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Jr. Daniel Pulido, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Jr. Gideon Lubin, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, So. Praneel Pothukanuri, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, Sr.
Boys Ice Hockey: Collison, Hillsborough win annual Teddy Bear Toss game (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
The Hillsborough hockey team was excited for a few reasons on Friday. For one, the season was in its early stages and it had a chance to rebound after a season opening loss. Two, the NJ.com Top 20 No. 19-ranked Raiders were playing their first Skyland Conference game of the year. And three, it was their third annual Teddy Bear Toss game for charity.
Manalapan over Marlboro-Holmdel - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Schmelzer recorded three goals and four assists to lead Manalapan to a season-opening victory at home over Marlboro-Holmdel, 11-1, at Howell Ice World. Alfred Piscino and Joseph Moench tallied one goal and two assists apiece while Joseph Lombardo, Daniel Yakub and Josh Kushnir added a goal and an assist apiece for Manalapan (1-0), which scored six unanswered goals in the second period to pull away following a first-period tie.
N.J. school board salutes award-winning educators
Imagine a district where high school students can choose from more than 40 community college classes and earn college credit for advanced placement (AP) courses, starting as freshmen. The Point Pleasant Beach School District is such a place, encouraging all pupils, including those in special education classes, to try college...
Duggan’s hat trick, strong forwards play leads Robbinsville over WW-P 10-0
Robbinsville suffered some heavy graduation losses on their forward lines during the offseason but showed absolutely no signs of ill effects as they used quick passing and superior skate speed to defeat West Windsor-Plainsboro’s co-op 10-0 on Friday at Mercer County Park in the season opener for both teams.
N.J. reports 2,204 COVID cases and 22 deaths, the most single-day fatalities since February
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,204 COVID-19 cases and 22 confirmed deaths on Friday. It’s the highest number of single-day fatalities from COVID-19 in New Jersey since Feb. 18, when the state reported 24 deaths. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.44 on Monday, up from 0.88 last...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Can Jets’ Zach Wilson be fixed?
Jets head coach Robert Saleh stood behind his quarterbacks last week as they went through individual drills early in a practice before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. He watched for about 10 minutes as the drill cycled through its repeating pattern: The two active quarterbacks for the game, starter Mike White and backup Joe Flacco, each threw a ball to an unguarded receiver running down the field, switched sides, and did it again. Then the two quarterbacks who weren’t going to play, Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler, did the same.
N.J. weather: Light snow possible for part of state to close out weekend
Wintry precipitation including snow is possible Sunday night into Monday in northwestern New Jersey, forecasters say. Most of the state will just rain as low pressure pushes into the area and models are still not in agreement over whether it will snow at all. The forecasts are in “slightly better...
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District releases first marking period honor rolls
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District has released the names of students from North Hunterdon and Voorhees High schools on the honor rolls for the first marking period of the 2022-2023 academic year. North Hunterdon High School. High Honor Roll. Grade 9. Dylan Almeida, Elizabeth Barton, Eric Beswick, Autumn Connolly,...
N.J. retreats from requiring many schools, businesses to replace boilers under climate change plan
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has pumped the breaks on a plan that would force many New Jersey schools, apartment complexes, and government buildings to ultimately replace gas boilers with electric versions — a conversion critics say would cost millions more but environmentalists say would help protect people from dirty air and climate change.
N.J. reports 2,340 COVID cases, 10 deaths as number of positive tests continues to rise
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,340 COVID-19 cases and 10 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state’s average number of daily cases continues to increase, the data shows. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.61 on Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. The Department of Health has not released...
‘We’re at crisis level,’ official says. N.J. courts still face huge backlog in light of ongoing judge shortage.
Progress made in New Jersey’s court system following the state’s historic bail reform efforts was hampered by the global pandemic and a shortage of judges on the bench has slowed down the system, according to a new report from the state judiciary. The annual criminal justice reform report,...
5 totally awesome model railroads to visit in N.J. during the holidays (PHOTOS)
Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. In some households where Christmas is celebrated, presents aren’t the only items tucked under the Tannenbaum. For many families,...
N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Check our map for snowfall totals in your town.
Snow is in the forecast for northern New Jersey counties on Sunday with up to 3 inches of accumulation expected in some spots. The best chance for 2 to 3 inches will be in Sussex County, according to the National Weather Service. AccuWeather.com is calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow in the northwest corner of the state.
Public’s help sought as fall fatal shooting along Jersey Shore remains unsolved
Authorities are seeking the public’s help as they continue to search for whoever shot and killed a 26-year-old Neptune Township man more than two months ago. Devin Agolio-Stout was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which was parked on the 1700 block of Heck Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 6, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Man walked into police department, told cops he killed his father, officials say
The man charged with killing his father in Hopewell Township last month reported the crime to the township police department, in person, authorities allege. Joelle Jackson, 54, is charged with murder and related weapon offenses in the death of Ishmeal Jackson, 82. A Mercer County judge on Wednesday ordered Joelle...
