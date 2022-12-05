Read full article on original website
‘We’re at crisis level,’ official says. N.J. courts still face huge backlog in light of ongoing judge shortage.
Progress made in New Jersey’s court system following the state’s historic bail reform efforts was hampered by the global pandemic and a shortage of judges on the bench has slowed down the system, according to a new report from the state judiciary. The annual criminal justice reform report,...
N.J. retreats from requiring many schools, businesses to replace boilers under climate change plan
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has pumped the breaks on a plan that would force many New Jersey schools, apartment complexes, and government buildings to ultimately replace gas boilers with electric versions — a conversion critics say would cost millions more but environmentalists say would help protect people from dirty air and climate change.
N.J. reports 2,204 COVID cases and 22 deaths, the most single-day fatalities since February
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,204 COVID-19 cases and 22 confirmed deaths on Friday. It’s the highest number of single-day fatalities from COVID-19 in New Jersey since Feb. 18, when the state reported 24 deaths. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.44 on Monday, up from 0.88 last...
Having trouble getting a Real ID appointment? Don’t make this mistake.
New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) has taken its share of lumps in recent years, in large part because of COVID-related closures and confusion over when, and how, drivers need to get Real ID. Real ID is a federally-mandated document that will be accepted as identification at airports and...
N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Check our map for snowfall totals in your town.
Snow is in the forecast for northern New Jersey counties on Sunday with up to 3 inches of accumulation expected in some spots. The best chance for 2 to 3 inches will be in Sussex County, according to the National Weather Service. AccuWeather.com is calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow in the northwest corner of the state.
5 totally awesome model railroads to visit in N.J. during the holidays (PHOTOS)
Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. In some households where Christmas is celebrated, presents aren’t the only items tucked under the Tannenbaum. For many families,...
N.J. wrestlers in the preseason national rankings: 33 wrestlers make the cut
With the wrestling season slated to officially get underway on Dec. 15, plenty of New Jersey wrestlers are turning heads statewide, and nationally. NJ.com takes a look at where the state’s best wrestlers rank nationally, both pound-for-pound and in their respective weight classes.
The N.J. man who sold pesticides he claimed would kill COVID is going to jail
A Burlington County businessman who previously admitted that he illegally sold $2.7 million worth of pesticides he claimed would kill the coronavirus, in a scheme that defrauded federal agencies as well as police and fire departments, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, authorities said. Paul Andrecola, 63, of...
N.J. man who escaped while imprisoned for dating scams gets sentenced again
A New Jersey man who scammed women through telephone dating services before escaping from federal custody was sentenced Wednesday to 66 months in prison, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. Patrick Giblin, 58, of Atlantic City, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of wire fraud and...
Who are top boys basketball senior assists leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning senior assists leaders in New Jersey.
HS Football: Final 2022 stat leaders for all five New Jersey conferences
Some might call it an advantage. But we’d rather refer to it as a hard-earned opportunity. Players from 10 teams last week got a chance to enhance their season statistics in a game that had never been offered before in New Jersey - the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics public school football state finals at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
Public’s help sought as fall fatal shooting along Jersey Shore remains unsolved
Authorities are seeking the public’s help as they continue to search for whoever shot and killed a 26-year-old Neptune Township man more than two months ago. Devin Agolio-Stout was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which was parked on the 1700 block of Heck Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 6, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Officer manager stole $146K from her employer, officials say
An office manager stole more than $146,000 over five years from the heating and air conditioning company that employed her, authorities said. Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, took the money from 2016 to 2021 while working for All Coast Service in Neptune City, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
5 years for man who made illegal U-turn, killed driver in head-on crash
A man was sentenced last month to five years in state prison for causing a 2020 crash in Bedminster that left a 65-year-old driver dead, authorities said. George Rodriguez, 68, of Bedminster, was driving his SUV north in the leftmost lanes of Routes 202/206 on Nov. 13, 2020 and steered left as he entered the intersection. He crossed onto the oncoming lanes on the southbound side of the highway near its intersection with River Road, according to a joint statement from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bedminster Police Department.
Duggan’s hat trick, strong forwards play leads Robbinsville over WW-P 10-0
Robbinsville suffered some heavy graduation losses on their forward lines during the offseason but showed absolutely no signs of ill effects as they used quick passing and superior skate speed to defeat West Windsor-Plainsboro’s co-op 10-0 on Friday at Mercer County Park in the season opener for both teams.
Boys Ice Hockey: Collison, Hillsborough win Teddy Bear Toss game (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
The Hillsborough hockey team was excited for a few reasons on Friday. For one, the season was in its early stages and it had a chance to rebound after a season opening loss. Two, the No. 19 team in the NJ.com Top 20 was playing its first Skyland Conference game of the year. And three, it was their third annual Teddy Bear Toss game for charity.
