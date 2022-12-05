ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. retreats from requiring many schools, businesses to replace boilers under climate change plan

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has pumped the breaks on a plan that would force many New Jersey schools, apartment complexes, and government buildings to ultimately replace gas boilers with electric versions — a conversion critics say would cost millions more but environmentalists say would help protect people from dirty air and climate change.
Having trouble getting a Real ID appointment? Don’t make this mistake.

New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) has taken its share of lumps in recent years, in large part because of COVID-related closures and confusion over when, and how, drivers need to get Real ID. Real ID is a federally-mandated document that will be accepted as identification at airports and...
Public’s help sought as fall fatal shooting along Jersey Shore remains unsolved

Authorities are seeking the public’s help as they continue to search for whoever shot and killed a 26-year-old Neptune Township man more than two months ago. Devin Agolio-Stout was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which was parked on the 1700 block of Heck Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 6, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Officer manager stole $146K from her employer, officials say

An office manager stole more than $146,000 over five years from the heating and air conditioning company that employed her, authorities said. Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, took the money from 2016 to 2021 while working for All Coast Service in Neptune City, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
NEPTUNE CITY, NJ
5 years for man who made illegal U-turn, killed driver in head-on crash

A man was sentenced last month to five years in state prison for causing a 2020 crash in Bedminster that left a 65-year-old driver dead, authorities said. George Rodriguez, 68, of Bedminster, was driving his SUV north in the leftmost lanes of Routes 202/206 on Nov. 13, 2020 and steered left as he entered the intersection. He crossed onto the oncoming lanes on the southbound side of the highway near its intersection with River Road, according to a joint statement from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bedminster Police Department.
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
