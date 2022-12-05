A man was sentenced last month to five years in state prison for causing a 2020 crash in Bedminster that left a 65-year-old driver dead, authorities said. George Rodriguez, 68, of Bedminster, was driving his SUV north in the leftmost lanes of Routes 202/206 on Nov. 13, 2020 and steered left as he entered the intersection. He crossed onto the oncoming lanes on the southbound side of the highway near its intersection with River Road, according to a joint statement from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bedminster Police Department.

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO