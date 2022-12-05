Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Giants draft bust on the mend
Kadarius Toney is on his way back. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been sidelined since. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
Jets’ lose rookie Max Mitchell for season under mysterious circumstances
Jets right tackle Max Mitchell became a surprise starter as a rookie after injuries ravaged the offensive line in the weeks before the start of the regular season. Wednesday, as the Jets readied for their final-month pursuit of a playoff spot, Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Ex-Jets GM: Mike White is better than Zach Wilson
This Sunday, the New York Jets will travel to Buffalo in a quest to beat the Bills and continue their playoff hunt. Robert Saleh has elected to stick with Mike White for the mission and bench Zach Wilson for the third straight week. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery
Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
Ex-Colts, Eagles coach wants back in the game
Frank Reich’s season came to an abrupt halt this season when the Indianapolis Colts fired him early last month. But he’s not done coaching yet. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reich told WISH-TV on Wednesday:. “I really want to continue. I love the game, I...
NFL analysts name Eagles’ biggest threat to reaching Super Bowl
Philadelphia leads the NFL with an 11-1 record and can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, which would keep the road to Super Bowl LVII on schedule to go through Lincoln Financial Field. Unless it doesn’t. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A pair of ESPN analysts...
NFL parlays Week 14: Best parlay picks this week
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This week’s NFL slate features several high-stakes matchups with serious playoff implications, and we’ve got our favorite Week 14 NFL parlays below....
Eagles injury report: Key special teamer, N.J. native out against Giants; Quez Watkins, Kyzir White availability revealed
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley hits the field, there is usually a loud yell that follows. It is not only how Bradley announces his arrival but also a way to show his excitement about being ready to play football. However, that signature screen will not be heard Sunday afternoon.
NFL Week 14 picks: Miami Dolphins-Los Angeles Chargers Sunday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins visit quarterback Justin Herbert, head coach Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
Rutgers’ Adam Korsak wins Ray Guy Award, named nation’s top punter with historic honor
Adam Korsak capped off his illustrious college football career with a well-deserved honor. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history was recognized as the best punter in the nation on Thursday, when he was named the winner of the 2022 Ray Guy Award. The Melbourne, Australia, native became the first Scarlet Knight in program history to earn a major national award.
Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley hurts neck, Leonard Williams likely out vs. Eagles, Xavier McKinney maybe done for year (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Thursday injury report, including the notable addition of Saquon Barkley, who spoke to reporters after practice in the locker room as usual — which perhaps means he does not have a serious injury. Did not practice: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’...
Yankees watch rival lose the face of its franchise
Xander Bogaerts is officially parting with the Boston Red Sox and heading far away. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The shortstop agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract late Wednesday with the San Diego Padres, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The Padres payroll now exceeds $250 million.
NFL Week 14 picks: New York Jets-Buffalo Bills predictions | Will Robert Saleh’s team take huge step?
In January, when the Jets ended their first season under coach Robert Saleh with a brutal 27-10 loss to the Bills, it would have been hard to imagine the scene that will play out this weekend between these division rivals. Eleven months ago, Saleh walked into the postgame news conference...
Giants draft bust ‘on the border’ of suiting up Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of the former New York Giants wide receiver on Friday. Per Pro Football Talk:. “He got out and he worked, did some good things, moved around pretty good,” Reid said in his Friday press conference, via KMBC 9. “Didn’t give him a full load, but he went out and moved around. We’ll see. It’ll be — he would be one that’s right there on the border of playing, not playing.”
Can Jets’ Zach Wilson be fixed?
Jets head coach Robert Saleh stood behind his quarterbacks last week as they went through individual drills early in a practice before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. He watched for about 10 minutes as the drill cycled through its repeating pattern: The two active quarterbacks for the game, starter Mike White and backup Joe Flacco, each threw a ball to an unguarded receiver running down the field, switched sides, and did it again. Then the two quarterbacks who weren’t going to play, Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler, did the same.
Yankees, Aaron Judge latest news, updates | Giants make huge offer?
SAN DIEGO — Time is money, and Aaron Judge is using all the time he can to get all the money possible. Judge’s free agency has stretched into Day 3 of the MLB Winter Meetings, and there’s still no indication that the 30-year-old slugger is leaning toward the Yankees or the Giants — the only two teams believed to be in the running for his services.
Ex-Yankees prospect has shoulder surgery, will miss start of 2023 season
J.P. Feyereisen will be missing the beginning of the 2023 season. The Tampa Bay Rays right-hander underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday. Per NBC Sports Edge: “Feyereisen had a ‘general cleanup of the rotator cuff and labrum’ according to the Rays. The 29-year-old right-hander will not be able to throw for at least four months after missing the end of the 2022 campaign because of shoulder trouble.”
Source: Yankees see Andrew Benintendi as preferred option amid Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds uncertainty
For the Yankees, re-signing star right fielder Aaron Judge was the obvious No. 1 priority heading into the offseason. Bringing back first baseman Anthony Rizzo was arguably No. 2, though they were able to make it happen all the way back in mid-November. Keeping Andrew Benintendi in left field was...
