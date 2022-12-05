ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Giants draft bust on the mend

Kadarius Toney is on his way back. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been sidelined since. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Jets’ lose rookie Max Mitchell for season under mysterious circumstances

Jets right tackle Max Mitchell became a surprise starter as a rookie after injuries ravaged the offensive line in the weeks before the start of the regular season. Wednesday, as the Jets readied for their final-month pursuit of a playoff spot, Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Ex-Jets GM: Mike White is better than Zach Wilson

This Sunday, the New York Jets will travel to Buffalo in a quest to beat the Bills and continue their playoff hunt. Robert Saleh has elected to stick with Mike White for the mission and bench Zach Wilson for the third straight week. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NEW YORK STATE
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery

Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ex-Colts, Eagles coach wants back in the game

Frank Reich’s season came to an abrupt halt this season when the Indianapolis Colts fired him early last month. But he’s not done coaching yet. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reich told WISH-TV on Wednesday:. “I really want to continue. I love the game, I...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL analysts name Eagles’ biggest threat to reaching Super Bowl

Philadelphia leads the NFL with an 11-1 record and can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, which would keep the road to Super Bowl LVII on schedule to go through Lincoln Financial Field. Unless it doesn’t. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A pair of ESPN analysts...
DALLAS, PA
NFL parlays Week 14: Best parlay picks this week

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This week’s NFL slate features several high-stakes matchups with serious playoff implications, and we’ve got our favorite Week 14 NFL parlays below....
Rutgers’ Adam Korsak wins Ray Guy Award, named nation’s top punter with historic honor

Adam Korsak capped off his illustrious college football career with a well-deserved honor. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history was recognized as the best punter in the nation on Thursday, when he was named the winner of the 2022 Ray Guy Award. The Melbourne, Australia, native became the first Scarlet Knight in program history to earn a major national award.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Yankees watch rival lose the face of its franchise

Xander Bogaerts is officially parting with the Boston Red Sox and heading far away. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The shortstop agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract late Wednesday with the San Diego Padres, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The Padres payroll now exceeds $250 million.
BOSTON, MA
Giants draft bust ‘on the border’ of suiting up Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of the former New York Giants wide receiver on Friday. Per Pro Football Talk:. “He got out and he worked, did some good things, moved around pretty good,” Reid said in his Friday press conference, via KMBC 9. “Didn’t give him a full load, but he went out and moved around. We’ll see. It’ll be — he would be one that’s right there on the border of playing, not playing.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Can Jets’ Zach Wilson be fixed?

Jets head coach Robert Saleh stood behind his quarterbacks last week as they went through individual drills early in a practice before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. He watched for about 10 minutes as the drill cycled through its repeating pattern: The two active quarterbacks for the game, starter Mike White and backup Joe Flacco, each threw a ball to an unguarded receiver running down the field, switched sides, and did it again. Then the two quarterbacks who weren’t going to play, Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler, did the same.
Yankees, Aaron Judge latest news, updates | Giants make huge offer?

SAN DIEGO — Time is money, and Aaron Judge is using all the time he can to get all the money possible. Judge’s free agency has stretched into Day 3 of the MLB Winter Meetings, and there’s still no indication that the 30-year-old slugger is leaning toward the Yankees or the Giants — the only two teams believed to be in the running for his services.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ex-Yankees prospect has shoulder surgery, will miss start of 2023 season

J.P. Feyereisen will be missing the beginning of the 2023 season. The Tampa Bay Rays right-hander underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday. Per NBC Sports Edge: “Feyereisen had a ‘general cleanup of the rotator cuff and labrum’ according to the Rays. The 29-year-old right-hander will not be able to throw for at least four months after missing the end of the 2022 campaign because of shoulder trouble.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NJ
