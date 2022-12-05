ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Giants draft bust on the mend

Kadarius Toney is on his way back. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been sidelined since. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

The Odell Beckham Jr. guessing game continues: ‘Watch the Eagles’

That's what everyone is wondering about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports "After a whirlwind free agent visit tour, with three facilities, three physicals and countless meetings with the #Giants, #Bills and #Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr headed home to Arizona to weigh his options, talk to his family and plot his next move. So, we wait."
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery

Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NFL analysts name Eagles’ biggest threat to reaching Super Bowl

Philadelphia leads the NFL with an 11-1 record and can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, which would keep the road to Super Bowl LVII on schedule to go through Lincoln Financial Field. Unless it doesn't. A pair of ESPN analysts...
DALLAS, PA
NJ.com

Odell Beckham Jr. rumors, updates, buzz: Not interested in regular-season return?

Well, this is interesting. Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appeared on "The Shop" during Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. In it, the 30-year-old addressed his recent visits to the New York Giants,...
NJ.com

NFL parlays Week 14: Best parlay picks this week

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This week's NFL slate features several high-stakes matchups with serious playoff implications, and we've got our favorite Week 14 NFL parlays below....
New York Post

Nets’ lineup instability in full force

The Nets are playing musical chairs to rest their worn-down players, trying to play the long game and get them all fresh when they’re needed. Though the Nets got injured Ben Simmons back in Friday’s 120-116 win over Atlanta, they will rest him and TJ Warren on the second night of the back-to-back Saturday. They’re also hoping to see Yuta Watanabe make his comeback in Indiana. Nic Claxton — who missed Friday’s win with a hamstring issue — is up in the air. “Yeah, it just tightened up on [Thursday]. … So I don’t know. I just hope I’m ready to play [Saturday],”...
ATLANTA, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Jets GM: Mike White is better than Zach Wilson

This Sunday, the New York Jets will travel to Buffalo in a quest to beat the Bills and continue their playoff hunt. Robert Saleh has elected to stick with Mike White for the mission and bench Zach Wilson for the third straight week.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Colts, Eagles coach wants back in the game

Frank Reich's season came to an abrupt halt this season when the Indianapolis Colts fired him early last month. But he's not done coaching yet. Reich told WISH-TV on Wednesday:. "I really want to continue. I love the game, I...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
