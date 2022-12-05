Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Giants draft bust on the mend
Kadarius Toney is on his way back. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been sidelined since. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
The Odell Beckham Jr. guessing game continues: ‘Watch the Eagles’
That’s what everyone is wondering about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “After a whirlwind free agent visit tour, with three facilities, three physicals and countless meetings with the #Giants, #Bills and #Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr headed home to Arizona to weigh his options, talk to his family and plot his next move. So, we wait.”
Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley hurts neck, Leonard Williams likely out vs. Eagles, Xavier McKinney maybe done for year (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Thursday injury report, including the notable addition of Saquon Barkley, who spoke to reporters after practice in the locker room as usual — which perhaps means he does not have a serious injury. Did not practice: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’...
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery
Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
NFL analysts name Eagles’ biggest threat to reaching Super Bowl
Philadelphia leads the NFL with an 11-1 record and can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, which would keep the road to Super Bowl LVII on schedule to go through Lincoln Financial Field. Unless it doesn’t. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A pair of ESPN analysts...
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors, updates, buzz: Not interested in regular-season return?
Well, this is interesting. Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appeared on “The Shop” during Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In it, the 30-year-old addressed his recent visits to the New York Giants,...
NFL parlays Week 14: Best parlay picks this week
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This week’s NFL slate features several high-stakes matchups with serious playoff implications, and we’ve got our favorite Week 14 NFL parlays below....
Nets’ lineup instability in full force
The Nets are playing musical chairs to rest their worn-down players, trying to play the long game and get them all fresh when they’re needed. Though the Nets got injured Ben Simmons back in Friday’s 120-116 win over Atlanta, they will rest him and TJ Warren on the second night of the back-to-back Saturday. They’re also hoping to see Yuta Watanabe make his comeback in Indiana. Nic Claxton — who missed Friday’s win with a hamstring issue — is up in the air. “Yeah, it just tightened up on [Thursday]. … So I don’t know. I just hope I’m ready to play [Saturday],”...
Ex-Jets GM: Mike White is better than Zach Wilson
This Sunday, the New York Jets will travel to Buffalo in a quest to beat the Bills and continue their playoff hunt. Robert Saleh has elected to stick with Mike White for the mission and bench Zach Wilson for the third straight week. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NFL Week 14 picks: Miami Dolphins-Los Angeles Chargers Sunday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins visit quarterback Justin Herbert, head coach Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
Ex-Colts, Eagles coach wants back in the game
Frank Reich’s season came to an abrupt halt this season when the Indianapolis Colts fired him early last month. But he’s not done coaching yet. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reich told WISH-TV on Wednesday:. “I really want to continue. I love the game, I...
NBA player props December 9: LeBron James props and picks for Durant, AD, Embiid, and more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Friday NBA slate is jam-packed and we’ve gone through all of the odds to find out favorite NBA player props for December...
Boys Ice Hockey: Collison, Hillsborough win Teddy Bear Toss game (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
The Hillsborough hockey team was excited for a few reasons on Friday. For one, the season was in its early stages and it had a chance to rebound after a season opening loss. Two, the No. 19 team in the NJ.com Top 20 was playing its first Skyland Conference game of the year. And three, it was their third annual Teddy Bear Toss game for charity.
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0