NJ.com

NJ.com

Holy Ghost (PA) defeats Hun - Boys ice hockey recap

Holy Ghost Prep (PA) snapped Hun's three-game winning streak with a 7-3 victory over the Raiders at the Ice Land Skating Center in Hamilton. With the loss, Hun fell to 5-4.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Manalapan over Marlboro-Holmdel - Boys ice hockey recap

Michael Schmelzer recorded three goals and four assists to lead Manalapan to a season-opening victory at home over Marlboro-Holmdel, 11-1, at Howell Ice World. Alfred Piscino and Joseph Moench tallied one goal and two assists apiece while Joseph Lombardo, Daniel Yakub and Josh Kushnir added a goal and an assist apiece for Manalapan (1-0), which scored six unanswered goals in the second period to pull away following a first-period tie.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. school board salutes award-winning educators

Imagine a district where high school students can choose from more than 40 community college classes and earn college credit for advanced placement (AP) courses, starting as freshmen. The Point Pleasant Beach School District is such a place, encouraging all pupils, including those in special education classes, to try college...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Can Jets’ Zach Wilson be fixed?

Jets head coach Robert Saleh stood behind his quarterbacks last week as they went through individual drills early in a practice before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. He watched for about 10 minutes as the drill cycled through its repeating pattern: The two active quarterbacks for the game, starter Mike White and backup Joe Flacco, each threw a ball to an unguarded receiver running down the field, switched sides, and did it again. Then the two quarterbacks who weren’t going to play, Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler, did the same.
NJ.com

A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Dec. 9-11)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. TRENTON “Red Dot 10x10,” virtual and in-person opening reception, 6-8 p.m., for exhibit of works by more than 100 area artists on 10-by-10-inch canvases, through Jan. 7. Artworks, 19 Everett Alley. artworkstrenton.org, 609-394-9436.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. retreats from requiring many schools, businesses to replace boilers under climate change plan

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has pumped the breaks on a plan that would force many New Jersey schools, apartment complexes, and government buildings to ultimately replace gas boilers with electric versions — a conversion critics say would cost millions more but environmentalists say would help protect people from dirty air and climate change.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Public’s help sought as fall fatal shooting along Jersey Shore remains unsolved

Authorities are seeking the public’s help as they continue to search for whoever shot and killed a 26-year-old Neptune Township man more than two months ago. Devin Agolio-Stout was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which was parked on the 1700 block of Heck Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 6, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

