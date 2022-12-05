Read full article on original website
Related
The unparalleled joy of Christmas at Borough Market
Christmas shopping at a food market somehow always feels like being in a Richard Curtis film. The colours, the sounds, the bustle, the cold… I think that feeling doubles at Borough Market. Head there anytime in December and suddenly you’re Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Keira Knightley all rolled into one.It is my favourite time to indulge in some market shopping. Or it probably is. There are too many other times to choose from. But with the festivities looming I can say that with what feels like certainty. And perhaps that’s why the book I’ve just written with the...
Time Out Global
The best affordable Christmas gifts under $40
There's no need to spend a bomb to impress a friend or colleague this Christmas. Sometimes, the budget cap can even force you to get a little more creative. We've done the hard work of curating some of the best under-$40 gifts you can find in Singapore – whether they're thoughtful, stylish or just plain quirky, your giftee will be left feeling properly special.
Time Out Global
What cost-of-living crisis? Harrods is selling £750 Christmas crackers
Some people live a life that is so far from the reality of us normies that it’s hard to comprehend. While most of us are refusing to put on the heating and cycling everywhere to save money, others are buying a box of Christmas crackers that is more than some people’s monthly rent.
Time Out Global
London's most outlandish Christmas trees, ranked
At Christmas, words and concepts become elastic. ‘Family’ means literally anyone who happens to show up for dinner, even if they're your fuckboy cousin's girlfriend of all of three weeks. ‘Togetherness’ just means getting drunk at the same time. And ‘breakfast’ means any foul and depraved combination of leftovers you choose to eat before noon (eg three Quality Street and a bowl of soggy trifle). So perhaps it's unsurprising that London's hotels, attractions and public spaces have taken this festive linguistic vagueness to heart by stretching the concept of a Christmas tree to its very limits.
Time Out Global
Downtown Montreal’s biggest New Year’s Eve party is not to be missed
Ring in 2023 at Time Out Market Montréal—40,000 square feet of the city’s best food, drink and culture under one roof in downtown Montreal—with a massive Kicks & Confettis party. Leave your dress shoes and high heels at home, and wear your favourite sneakers with your...
Time Out Global
Advent Fun Run kicks off in Zagreb this Sunday
So you've already eaten the sausages and drank the mulled wine, maybe you've skated on Trg kralja Tomislava. Think you've seen everything this year's Advent in Zagreb has to offer? Think again!. Streets will be closed to traffic throughout central Zagreb this Sunday, December 11, for the yearly Advent Fun...
Time Out Global
Kinč not kitsch – celebrating Croatia’s own Christmas decoration
A new exhibition at Zagreb’s Ethnographic Museum focuses on a unique Christmas decoration few outside the region may know of. Recently added to the official Croatian list of intangible cultural assets, kinč is a Yuletide ornament found throughout Croatia, Slovenia and Austria. Often comprising intertwined fir, spruce or...
Time Out Global
You can stay on the actual film set of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’
As anyone who’s seen Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit films will no doubt already know, the hobbits’ hometown of Hobbiton looks like a freakin’ charming place. With its lush green hills, cute underground homes and all-round blissful vibes, it seems like a pretty ideal place to visit. Well, more ideal than Mordor, anyway.
Time Out Global
18 things Melburnians say they'll do, but never will
There's always a lot going on in our fair city, but truth be told, there are some things that Melburnians are always saying they'll do, but never will. From dining at that popular restaurant and finding ways to save some dosh, to stashing umbrellas away for unexpected rainy days, here are 18 things we intend to do that never become reality.
These Are The Best (And Worst) Store-Bought Cookie Doughs You Can Bake This Holiday Season, From Toll House To Pillsbury
My #1 pick genuinely tasted homemade — but with practically zero effort.
Time Out Global
Speedboat Bar
For all of Speedboat Bar’s flashy, fabulous chaos – the real Thai racing boats strung from the ceiling, the pool table in the first-floor bar, the wobbling three-litre towers of Singha beer that are constantly being carried across the room and the 1am weekend licence – there is some seriously sophisticated cooking going on at what at first glance seems to be a simple Rupert Street party restaurant.
Time Out Global
Chef's Specials: Sarah Qian of Compassion Creamery
We sit down and talk all things cheese and what that means for the vegans out there. Sarah’s speaking from her oat cheese factory in Waterloo. Yes, oat cheese factory. For the last year she’s been working full-time on Compassion Creamery, the business she started during lockdown that’s making the world’s first creme cheese made from oats.
Time Out Global
Time Out Bar Awards 2022 nominees: Rising Star
We're crowning another budding bartender with a big future ahead of them. Time Out Bar Awards' Rising Star award celebrates the bar professional who has made significant progress through the ranks and gained the attention of the industry and senior peers in the last year. Remember the names of these...
Comments / 0