Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations

The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

The Burl hosts holiday concert for eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An eastern Kentucky native is helping his hometown this holiday season. This weekend, Austin Shuck is teaming up with Kentucky Musicians for the 3rd annual Rockin’ Around the Mountain: An Appalachian Christmas. Shuck is the creator of the What the Shuck podcast and...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Richmond couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone. They're celebrating 75 years of marriage.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Live Green Lexington collected 600 campaign signs

Live Green Lexington collected 600 campaign signs too keep them from turning into litter or waste.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Bath County students remind us it is the season of giving, not getting

Students in Bath County are keeping priorities straight this holiday season, celebrating the season of giving.
BATH COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington families receive gifts at The Nest’s 45th annual Reindeer Express

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clients of The Nest spent most of Friday surrounded by toys, clothes, and books just in time for the holidays. The Nest hosted the 45th annual Reindeer Express holiday event at Wild Health Field. Clients had to chance to see and receive the donated gifts. The goal is to create holiday memories for families who have used The Nest’s services.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Chatting with the Champs: Frederick Douglass wins first State Title

The Frederick Douglass Broncos (15-0) wrapped up an undefeated season with its first State Title in school history, defeating No. 8 Bowling Green 28-7 at Kroger Field.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting

The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 12/09/22

Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Friday evening forecast.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage Act

A historic decision was made by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, signing The Respect for Marriage Act which federally protects same-sex marriages. The House Vote was 258 to 169, including all Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favor.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic

Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

'Everybody extradited to Mexico.' Shanquella Robinson's mom speaks out

The mother of Shanquella Robinson and organizers for a 'Justice for Shanquella' event spoke Wednesday during a news conference.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

New Lexington outpatient rehabilitation clinic unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington now has a new outpatient rehabilitation clinic, one that features updated equipment. University of Kentucky HealthCare Rehabilitation services unveiled a new outpatient therapy space at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital. The 19,500-square-foot clinic houses three new individual gyms for neurological rehabilitation, orthopedic rehabilitation, and vestibular rehabilitation, as well as a seating and mobility clinic.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Stephon Henderson set to appear before grand jury

Police said a husband called 911 on Nov. 23 in Lexington and told them he shot his wife. Stephon Henderson is now headed to a grand jury.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Dunbar principal’s administrative leave extended

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Dunbar High School principal Marlon Ball’s administrative leave has been extended, according to his attorney. Ball was placed on administrative leave in early November by Fayette County Public Schools for alleged inappropriate conduct. Ball’s attorney said the leave has been extended by 20...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

House hit by car on Old Towne Walk, 1 man charged with DUI

A house on Old Towne Walk in Lexington was struck by a car just after midnight Wednesday. Police said they arrived to find the car in question had left the scene but was found at a nearby gas station.
LEXINGTON, KY

