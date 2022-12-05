Read full article on original website
Road Dogg Recalls Backstage Regrets Over Not Having Brock Lesnar Match Main Event Survivor Series
While and lot of time and energy goes into choosing main events and selecting the match order on major cards, sometimes WWE gets it wrong. According to Road Dogg this once led Brock Lesnar being relegated down the card at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2017 was headlined by a traditional...
Mick Foley On Why He Doesn’t Want To See Steve Austin Wrestle Again
At WrestleMania 38 Steve Austin rolled back the years as he claimed a memorable win over Kevin Owens. The match was Austin’s first in almost two decades, and far exceeded what anyone could have believed that he was physically capable of. Despite near-constant rumours since retiring in 2003, Austin...
Former World Champion Recalls Being Given Advice By Dwayne Johnson
While Dwayne Johnson wasn’t the first professional wrestler to head to Hollywood, he has arguably been the most successful. The WWE legend used his relatively short full-time wrestling run to launch a movie career, which has now lasted two decades. Since swapping the squared circle of the red carpet, Johnson has become arguably the biggest male movie star in the world, appearing in a number of successful films.
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal Will Leave AEW At The End Of 2022
William Regal is leaving All Elite Wrestling at the end of 2022. Tony Khan has confirmed that the wrestling legend will be returning to WWE in a coaching capacity in an effort to be closer to his son, Charlie Dempsey. William Regal debuted in AEW at Revolution 2022 and throughout...
Chris Jericho Reveals Chris Hero And Other ROH Stars Were Considered To Challenge Him
Chris Jericho won the eighth World title of his career, and became ‘The Ocho’, after defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 21st. Following his victory, Chris Jericho vowed to destroy Ring Of Honor and tarnish the legacy of its...
Ric Flair Blasts Former Gimmick As “The Most Humiliating Thing” Of His Life
Ric Flair has enjoyed the kind of career that many can only dream of. He was World Champion 16-times (at least) and headlined arenas all over the world. While in the ring he faced some of the biggest and best names the industry had to offer including Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, Sting, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and many more.
Becky Lynch Details ‘Painful’ And ‘Terrifying’ Survivor Series Bump
Becky Lynch made her return to WWE after almost four months on the shelf on the SmackDown before Survivor Series, being revealed as the final member of Team Belair. In the Survivor Series WarGames bout, Lynch helped her team to victory after hitting a spectacular diving leg drop from the top of the cage onto Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, who were laid out on a table, before pinning Kai to grab the victory for Bianca Belair’s team.
Former NXT Tag Team Champion Makes Shock AEW Debut [SPOILER]
As one British star leaves AEW, another has stepped through the All Elite Wrestling door for the very first time. Ahead of the December 7th edition of AEW Dynamite Tony Khan confirmed that William Regal is leaving the company to head back to WWE. His departure was later addressed on television and in storyline, in a pre-taped interview where he explained turning his back on Jon Moxley, as well as reiterating that he’s “Blackpool Combat Club until I die.”
Bray Wyatt Set To Make First Live Event Appearance Since WWE Return
Bray Wyatt is yet to return to the ring since making his big WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on October 8th. Despite this, Wyatt has remained a constant presence on Friday Night SmackDown, and intrigue around his future remains high. Since re-signing with WWE, Wyatt also hasn’t appeared at any...
Creative “Making Plans” For Return Of Huge WWE Star
As WWE continues to strengthen their roster, it appears that the women’s division could soon be in line for a huge boost. On the December 2nd edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Tegan Nox made a surprise return to WWE after being released back in November 2021. The star came to the aid of Liv Morgan who was being beaten down by Damage CTRL. In recent months, WWE’s women’s roster has also seen the likes of Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Emma all return, while there are rumours that Chelsea Green will also be back with the company soon.
AEW Star Fires Back At Criticism Of In-Ring Style
Back in October Athena sparked controversy online following a match involving Jody Threat on AEW Dark: Elevation. The bout appeared to veer out of control, and the former WWE star was criticised online for being too physical. During the match, Threat appeared to lose her way and slipped at the...
Becky Lynch Discusses Potential WWE Premium Live Event In Ireland
At SummerSlam 2022 Becky Lynch took on Bianca Belair in her quest to regain the Raw Women’s Championship. The former champion was defeated by Belair for the gold at WrestleMania 38 and was desperate to climb back to the top of the red brand’s women’s division. However,...
Road Dogg Reflects On “Disingenuous” Bret Hart Comments
Back in November Road Dogg sparked outrage across social media by claiming that he didn’t see what the big deal was around Bret Hart. He added that Hart wasn’t a great wrestler, and that he was a better sports entertainer. These comments drew significant backlash on social media,...
William Regal’s AEW Exit Addressed On Dynamite, Hands Down Final Lesson
On December 7th AEW President Tony Khan announced that William Regal will be leaving the company and heading back to WWE. Regal was released by the sports entertainment giant back in January 2022. While Khan’s ‘real life’ explanation for Regal’s departure was that he wanted to work with his son...
Jim Cornette Names Who Should Be MJF’s Next Challenger
Jim Cornette has expressed who he wants to be the next in line to challenge for MJF’s AEW World Championship, along with who should never get a shot at the title. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19th, defeating Jon Moxley after a shocking turn by Mox’s former mentor William Regal. This alliance would be short lived, with the new AEW World Champion attacking Regal on the November 30th episode of Dynamite. Assuming that MJF successfully defends the title against Ricky Starks at the Winter is Coming special, where Starks has received a shot due to winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament, fans will find out who is next to challenge for the gold.
Becky Lynch Admits Shoulder “Still Isn’t Right” Despite In-Ring Return
At Survivor Series Becky Lynch returned to the ring for the first time in almost four months to compete inside WarGames. On the big night Lynch teamed with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Mia Yim and Alexa Bliss to defeat Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. Despite only getting back in...
Chris Jericho Comments On “Black Cloud” Hanging Over AEW After All Out
Chris Jericho has opened up about the difficulties faced by All Elite Wrestling in the aftermath of All Out. In the hours following AEW All Out CM Punk sparked chaos by launching into a verbal assault aimed at a number of his fellow stars at the post-show press conference. Punk’s comments led to a brawl erupting backstage involving himself, Ace Steel and The Elite.
What Happened When A Fan Once Attacked Roman Reigns With A Money In The Bank Briefcase During A WWE Show?
Roman Reigns was the victim of a fan attack at a WWE Live Event in 2015 where a fan threw a plastic briefcase into the ring, hitting Reigns in the head. Before he was known as The Tribal Chief and The Head of the Table, Reigns was pushed heavily to the WWE Universe, leading to much rejection from fans both at home and in the arenas. One fan would take their hatred of Roman Reigns to the next level, choosing to launch the case at Reigns.
Pretty Deadly Confronted By Main Roster Stars, Match Set For NXT Deadline
Pretty Deadly have held the NXT Tag Team Titles since winning a huge Fatal-Four-Way Match at Worlds Collide, but they are now about to face their stiffest test yet. On the December 6th episode of NXT, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince treated the world to their version of a Christmas Story. The former NXT UK stars took great delight in their achievements from the past year, and pointed to a lack of competition in their division. After claiming that 2023 would be their year because there was no one left to face them, the pair were confronted by one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history.
Sami Zayn Wants To Apply For Great British Bake Off Host
Sami Zayn wants the Great British Bake Off to feel more Ucey. The Honorary Uce asked where he could apply to be the next host of the show on Twitter, quoting a BBC article that reported that Matt Lucas has ended his time presenting the programme. Lucas had hosted 3 seasons of the programme before announcing the departure on social media.
