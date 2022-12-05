Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Preseason Player of the Year watchlist
With a new girls basketball season right around the corner, players across the state are gearing up to lead their teams on the hardwood. Here is a look at NJ.com’s Preseason Player of the Year Watchlist, which consists of 25 players that are coming off impressive campaigns and will look to take their games to the next level this season.
NJ.com’s girls cross-country All-State Team and full postseason honors, 2022
The finish line has been reached in New Jersey for the 2022 girls cross-country season, spanning from the start of the season in September to the battle for top honors at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions in November. Here is a look at the top honorees around the state:. GIRLS...
Tom Hengel of Clearview is NJ.com’s Girls Cross-Country Coach of the Year, 2022
Tom Hengel has been coaching at Clearview High since 1981. It took until 2022 and probably the greatest team in the history of Pioneer athletics across all sports (if one dared to ask him) to capture his first state championship for girls cross-country.
Girls Ice Hockey: Returning statewide stat leaders for the 2022-23 season.
Ice hockey: Early power-play goal makes difference as KJS United edges Mendham in opener
Joey Kopec scored the lone goal on a power play in the first period to lead KJS United (Kinnelon-Jefferson-Sparta) to a season-opening victory at home over Mendham, 1-0, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Connor O’Neill and Anthony Pandiscia assisted on the eventual game-winning goal, with Rylan Gibbons being called...
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com top 20, scored an opening-night victory over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Don Bosco Prep finished with 37 shots on goal while Seton Hall Prep had 25. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Devils’ historic late-game effort not enough in 6-4 loss to Islanders | 3 takeaways
The Devils’ electric final seven minutes of their 6-4 loss to the Islanders made up for their effort in the first 53. In front of a packed Prudential Center crowd on Friday, the Devils pulled goalie Vitek Vanecek after he gave up four goals, saw several defensive lapses vs. New York’s quick offense and trailed 6-2 at one point.
