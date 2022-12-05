Read full article on original website
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Odell Beckham Jr. guessing game continues: ‘Watch the Eagles’
That’s what everyone is wondering about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “After a whirlwind free agent visit tour, with three facilities, three physicals and countless meetings with the #Giants, #Bills and #Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr headed home to Arizona to weigh his options, talk to his family and plot his next move. So, we wait.”
Giants draft bust on the mend
Kadarius Toney is on his way back. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been sidelined since. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery
Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
Jets’ lose rookie Max Mitchell for season under mysterious circumstances
Jets right tackle Max Mitchell became a surprise starter as a rookie after injuries ravaged the offensive line in the weeks before the start of the regular season. Wednesday, as the Jets readied for their final-month pursuit of a playoff spot, Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of the season.
NFL analysts name Eagles’ biggest threat to reaching Super Bowl
Philadelphia leads the NFL with an 11-1 record and can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, which would keep the road to Super Bowl LVII on schedule to go through Lincoln Financial Field. Unless it doesn’t. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A pair of ESPN analysts...
Eagles’ A.J. Brown punished his old team. Now it’s James Bradberry’s turn to make Giants sorry
PHILADELPHIA – Inside his home in Birmingham, Ala., in May, James Bradberry was going about his day when his phone rang. He was waiting on a decision about his future because the salary-cap-strapped Giants were likely to trade or release him. His agent was delivering the news: Bradberry, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, was now a free agent, and the Giants were saving roughly $10.1 million in cap space.
NFL parlays Week 14: Best parlay picks this week
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This week’s NFL slate features several high-stakes matchups with serious playoff implications, and we’ve got our favorite Week 14 NFL parlays below....
Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley hurts neck, Leonard Williams likely out vs. Eagles, Xavier McKinney maybe done for year (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Thursday injury report, including the notable addition of Saquon Barkley, who spoke to reporters after practice in the locker room as usual — which perhaps means he does not have a serious injury. Did not practice: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’...
Ex-Jets GM: Mike White is better than Zach Wilson
This Sunday, the New York Jets will travel to Buffalo in a quest to beat the Bills and continue their playoff hunt. Robert Saleh has elected to stick with Mike White for the mission and bench Zach Wilson for the third straight week. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Yankees could watch AL East rival trade for Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds
The New York Yankees need an outfielder. The Pittsburgh Pirates have one asking to be traded. But the Toronto Blue Jays might have something to say about Bryan Reynolds’ home in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 27-year-old outfielder requested a deal ahead of the...
76ers blow late lead, but 'glad' for chance to take down Lakers in OT
All-Star center Joel Embiid and the 76ers collectively breathed a huge sigh of relief in the press conference room after escaping with an overtime victory after blowing a late lead to beat the Lakers 133-122.
Yankees watch rival lose the face of its franchise
Xander Bogaerts is officially parting with the Boston Red Sox and heading far away. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The shortstop agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract late Wednesday with the San Diego Padres, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The Padres payroll now exceeds $250 million.
NFL Week 14 picks: New York Jets-Buffalo Bills predictions | Will Robert Saleh’s team take huge step?
In January, when the Jets ended their first season under coach Robert Saleh with a brutal 27-10 loss to the Bills, it would have been hard to imagine the scene that will play out this weekend between these division rivals. Eleven months ago, Saleh walked into the postgame news conference...
Rutgers’ Adam Korsak wins Ray Guy Award, named nation’s top punter with historic honor
Adam Korsak capped off his illustrious college football career with a well-deserved honor. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history was recognized as the best punter in the nation on Thursday, when he was named the winner of the 2022 Ray Guy Award. The Melbourne, Australia, native became the first Scarlet Knight in program history to earn a major national award.
Yankees, Aaron Judge latest news, updates | Giants make huge offer?
SAN DIEGO — Time is money, and Aaron Judge is using all the time he can to get all the money possible. Judge’s free agency has stretched into Day 3 of the MLB Winter Meetings, and there’s still no indication that the 30-year-old slugger is leaning toward the Yankees or the Giants — the only two teams believed to be in the running for his services.
Yankees re-sign slugger Aaron Judge for $360M
UPDATE (8:22 a.m.): MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports “Sources: Aaron Judge is in agreement with the #Yankees.”. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @jonmorosi.”. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports “Aaron Judge had similar offers from...
Ex-Yankees prospect has shoulder surgery, will miss start of 2023 season
J.P. Feyereisen will be missing the beginning of the 2023 season. The Tampa Bay Rays right-hander underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday. Per NBC Sports Edge: “Feyereisen had a ‘general cleanup of the rotator cuff and labrum’ according to the Rays. The 29-year-old right-hander will not be able to throw for at least four months after missing the end of the 2022 campaign because of shoulder trouble.”
